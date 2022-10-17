6 Best Tricep Exercises for Men to Build Stronger Arms

The triceps are a major part of the upper arm, and doing exercises for them can help you lift more weight, improve athletic performance and help prevent injury.

The best way to build triceps? With traditional strength training exercises. However, don't forget about bodyweight moves that target the triceps from multiple angles — like push-ups, dips, and throws — they will challenge your muscles in new ways.

On that note, here are the best tricep exercises for men to build stronger arms:

Tricep Exercises for Arms

Here's a look at the six such exercises:

#1 Close Grip Bench Press

It's a great triceps exercise, as it targets the long head of the triceps and also works the chest, shoulders, and even core.

To do it:

Lie on a flat bench with your feet on the floor.

Grab one dumbbell in each hand, and press them up over your chest so that they're in line with your eyes (they should be at forehead level).

Lower both weights together till they touch just above your upper chest before pressing them back up to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of 8-12 reps per side for optimal results.

#2 Tricep Pushdown

It's done as follows:

Use a narrow grip on the bar, about shoulder-width apart.

Keeping your elbows in, don't let them flare out to the sides, as that puts unnecessary stress on the shoulders and can cause injury.

Don't lean forward too much, or you will be using momentum instead of the triceps muscles to push the weight up, which would defeat the purpose of doing the exercise.

Make sure you're using enough weight where you feel challenged but not so heavy that it's difficult for you to maintain proper form throughout all thereps (this is called 'form breakdown').

#3 Overhead Tricep Extension

Overhead tricep extensions are an excellent triceps exercise for men to perform. The move targets the long head of the triceps, which is responsible for extending the elbow joint.

To do the exercise:

Position yourself with your arms extended above your head and palms facing forward. Grab a dumbbell with one arm, and use the other to support your torso.

With your elbows straight yet slightly bent at 90-degree angles, lower your forearm down till it's parallel to the ground.

Press up through the full range of motion till you reach full extension again — your arms should be straight out in front of you at this point.

Repeat this movement till failure on both sides (when you can't lift anymore).

Perform 2-3 sets total on each side with 30-60 seconds rest between sets, if necessary, to prevent fatigue.

#4 Tricep Kickback

This is one of the best tricep exercises for men, and it’s also one of the most basic. All you need is a dumbbell or a resistance band to get started with this exercise.

This exercise can be done either standing or sitting down. Here's how it's done:

If you are using a dumbbell, hold it by its side with your arm straight and parallel to the body.

Raise it till your arm is at 90 degrees so that it completes an upside-down 'L' shape in front of you.

Make sure that throughout this movement, none of the body parts other than the arms move. Slowly lower back into the starting position, and perform the desired reps.

#5 Diamond Push-up

Diamond push-ups are a more advanced variation of the standard push-up. In this exercise, the elbows and knees should be at a 90-degree angle.

Here's how it's done:

The upper arms should be parallel to the floor and elbows should be in line with the shoulders.

Form a triangle with the palms, instead of the traditional shoulder-width grip used for push-ups. That will help increase the tension on the triceps and isolate them further.

Push-ups are performed from the chest, not from the stomach; that will help strengthen the triceps as well as increase their size, as they will work harder to hold up all the weight.

Make sure to keep your back straight and core tight throughout so that you don’t strain yourself unnecessarily or cause injury by bending over too far forward (which can happen if you have weaker wrists).

#6 Parallel Bar Dip

Parallel bar dips are a fabulous way to build strong, defined triceps. This exercise can be performed either at home or in the gym, using either a bench or parallel bars (or even just two chairs).

When performing this workout, try to keep your body as straight as possible throughout, and avoid swinging back and forth during the movement.

Conclusion

Overall, the tricep is one of the best muscle groups to work out. It's responsible for a lot of daily movements, and a stronger tricep means more power behind your punches and kicks. We hope this guide offered you a ton of knowledge to help you plan your next tricep workout.

Poll : How often do you train arms? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes