6 Best Tummy Toning Exercises for Beginners

Tummy toning exercises can be daunting for beginners. Most people assume that losing tummy fat is extremely difficult, but that's not true.

You can tone down your tummy and get rid of that extra flab by including exercises that target the core in your daily routine. Of course, your workout should be well rounded with other exercises as well. By following a calorie-deficit diet and including tummy toning exercises, you can get a flat belly.

Tummy Toning Exercises for Beginners

Check out these six tummy toning exercises for beginners:

1) Cat-Cow Pose

This familiar two-part yoga move is a great tummy toning exercise. It makes the lumbar and cervical spine more flexible and strengthens the abs. It also reminds you how to breathe when you move your abs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start on your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders.

Inhale, and drop your chest while pushing your hips and shoulder blades back into the 'cow' position.

Raise your chin and chest, and look straight ahead.

Exhale as you pull your belly button to your spine, and round your back towards the ceiling, like a cat.

Perform two sets of ten reps each, with a minute of rest between each set.

2) V-Sit Crunch

This tummy toning exercise works because it works your abs just like a traditional crunch. However, it also keeps you from putting too much strain on the neck and lets you use momentum to complete the crunch.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by lying on your back and putting your hands over your head.

Your body will look like a 'V' if you lift your legs and crunch up at the same time.

As you lift your legs, breathe out.

As you return to the starting position, crunch, and breathe in.

Perform two sets of 30 seconds each, with 60 seconds of rest between each set.

3) Burpee

This full body tummy toning exercise, which looks like a push-up, gives you all the benefits of push-ups while also challenging the heart and making your workout more challenging.

Here's how you do this exercise:

From a standing position, squat down. Put your hands on the ground, and 'jump' your feet out into a push-up position.

Do a push-up, and jump your feet to your hands.

Jump as high as you can, and throw your hands over your head.

Perform two sets of ten reps each, with a minute of rest between each set.

4) Deadbug

The core is a very important part of most strength-training exercises, as it helps you move your limbs while keeping the spine stable. This tummy toning exercise protects your lower back while you move so that you don't waste any energy.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your back, and bend your knees and hips at a 90-degree angle. Put both arms up to the ceiling.

To close the gap, pull your lower back down to the floor. Start by raising one leg outwards, and tapping the heel to the floor.

As you extend one leg, exhale as much as you can while keeping your lower back stuck to the floor.

When you can't let out any more air, bring your knee back to where it was.

You can make this pose harder by holding something heavy in your hands or by lowering the arm and leg not being used.

5) Slow-Motion Mountain Climber

Controlled hip flexion with a neutral torso is a great way to work on deep core muscles and boost runs, lifts, and jumps. If you do mountain climbers in slow motion, they can transform into a core-burning tummy toning exercise.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Hold a push-up with your feet on sliding discs. Tighten your glutes to lock in your hips and lower back.

Create tension in your legs by pulling your belly button up towards your chin and knees up to your chest.

Slowly pull one knee towards your chest without letting your torso drop. Slowly extend that leg back into a push-up position. Do it again with the other leg.

Each rep should be done at a 3:3 pace, which means three seconds in and three seconds out. Coordinate your breath with the movement.

Take a slow breath out as you pull your knee in, and take a breath in to get back into the push-up position.

6) Bear Crawl

Bear crawls are a great tummy toning exercise, also used for warm-ups, cool-downs, and conditioning.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Pick your knees up an inch off the ground.

Don't put your butt in the air, so stay low.

Keep your chest away from the floor, as if you were trying to avoid getting poked in the sternum by something sharp.

Raise your head so that you can only see what's in front of you, and use your opposite arms and legs to start moving forward. Try to float with each step, and breathe easily.

Step up the difficulty by moving in different directions and going faster.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned beginner-level tummy toning exercises in your routine. Slowly build up your endurance, and increase the intensity to get the abs you desire.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav