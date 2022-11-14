6 Best Warm-Up Exercises & Pre-Workout Stretches for Injury Prevention

Warm-up exercises are necessary for everyone to maintain mobility. People who regularly engage in physical activity should pay particular attention to pre-workout stretches.

Although these warm-up exercises may seem like an annoyance or time drain, warming up and cooling down your muscles is crucial to avoid soreness, sprains, and damage.

For instance, you work at your desk for eight hours before deciding to exercise as soon as you are done. As a result of sitting all day, your muscles won't be prepared for exercise. They could potentially sustain damage from unexpected activity.

Pre-workout stretches may lower the risk of injury. Your range of motion is widened and your muscles are able to relax.

Warm-Up Exercises That Everyone Should Do

Warmed-up and relaxed muscles may make it easier for you to move and cause less discomfort or stiffness. Your joints can move more fully as you will have a wider range of motion. Warm-up exercises can improve blood circulation. Your muscles can get the nourishment they need from increased blood flow before engaging in more demanding activities.

Here’s a list of the six best warm-up exercises:

1) Side lunge

Side lunges are so versatile that they can be included in your warm-up exercises along with being one of the best leg exercises to do at home.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet hip-width apart when standing.

Step with your left foot to the left while pressing onto your right foot.

From here, drop your left leg while maintaining your right leg straight, and squat down.

Pause for a little moment with your left knee just above but not past your toes. Your left foot should now be back in the starting position as you lift your hips.

Stride to the right and lunge. This is 1 rep.

Aim to complete 3 sets of 5 reps.

2) Shoulder stretch

This warm-up exercise is performed while slightly bending your knees. It is great for your stiff shoulders and back muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin by wide-squatting from a standing position with your legs apart.

You should place your hands on your thighs.

Gently bend your knees, turn your body to one side, and squeeze your hands into your thighs to increase the stretch.

Turn on the other side and repeat.

Spend 30 seconds slowly pacing back and forth.

3) High knees

This is a quick warm-up exercise that is also a great cardio exercise you can do at home to burn fat. But be careful that you aren't jumping because that movement is less controlled and won't be as powerful.

How to Do It:

Standing at attention, place your hands by your sides.

Lift your left arm and right leg simultaneously. The left arm should extend in front of you as the right knee should be bent till your thigh is parallel to the floor.

Once again in the starting position, perform the identical motion with your left leg and right arm, this time bending your right knee.

Continue until you complete 10-15 reps for each leg.

4) Wall angels

Wall angels are an excellent dynamic stretch for your spine as well as your upper back. Achy and stiff neck muscles might be relieved by performing this warm-up exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Lean against a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your feet two to three steps away from the wall. Maintain a small bend in your knees.

Put your shoulders and arms firmly against the wall while keeping your core active. Hold your hands above your ears.

Maintaining touch with the wall, slide your arms up the wall above you.

Repeat the motion while lowering your arms gradually.

Complete 10-12 reps.

5) Arm circles

You might have practiced arm circles in gym class; they are a traditional warm-up activity. The shoulder joints are extremely movable and vulnerable to harm. Since many of us work and sit most of the day in front of our bodies, over time our shoulders can weaken and become stiff. Arm circles help in loosening up your shoulders.

How to do it:

Stand straight-backed and with your arms 90 degrees out to the sides.

Swing your arms forward slowly, forming little circles that get bigger and bigger.

After 20 seconds, swap directions by spinning your arms in the opposite direction, then repeat the set.

6) Heel walks

In addition to strengthening the muscles around the shin to lessen shin splints, this warm-up exercise will assist in increasing the range of motion and stability of the ankle.

Here’s how to do it:

To begin, stand straight with your shoulders back and chest out.

Keeping your heels firmly planted, lift off your toes.

Step forward and place the heel of your right leg.

Always keep your toes pointed upward.

Next, advance with your left leg while continuing this motion for 15-20 yards in total.

