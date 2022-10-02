6 Best Ways to Practice Chaturanga Yoga Exercise Without Getting Bored

Chaturanga Yoga means "four-limbed staff pose" in Sanskrit. It's also known as a low plank. You must contract the muscles from the front to the back of your body to perform Chaturanga Yoga correctly. You should also keep your elbows close to your ribs rather than letting them splay outward. Your chest can stay up in a hover because of this. To maintain stability in your posture, you must also engage your shoulders, abdominals, and legs.

Since Chaturanga Dandasana requires a lot of muscular engagement and strength, it is good for your entire body. This basic position requires careful alignment, for it is not just a push-up.

Benefits of Chaturanga Yoga

This pose, which is comparable to plank exercises, strengthens the muscles on either side of your spine called the erector spinae while also aligning your entire body. Core stability, posture, and alignment are all enhanced by doing this pose regularly.

You can alter this pose to suit a variety of fitness levels, even though it demands a certain amount of power and technique to execute correctly. For those who are still building their arm and core strength, dealing with a shoulder or wrist injury, or who have tight chest muscles, the classic version of Chaturanga Yoga might be difficult to master. Even if you can't perform the full expression of the pose, practicing Chaturanga will help you gain considerable strength.

Getting good at Chaturanga Yoga can help you develop strengths that are useful for your daily life. This yoga will also help you with ordinary sitting and moving as well as more difficult movements, such as those in a kickboxing class.

Yoga as a whole can potentially reduce back pain, boost flexibility, and enhance mental health. Here are a few different ways to strike this posture that will still work with your particular body type and give you the same effect.

Ways to Practice Chaturanga Yoga

1) Chaturanga Yoga with a Bolster

The temptation to lower down too close to the mat during Chaturanga can strain your shoulders. It can be useful to provide someone with a concrete reminder of when to stop.

Instructions:

When you are in a plank pose, place a bolster so that it is immediately beneath your chest.

Place the support lengthwise along your mat.

To lower your torso towards the bolster from the plank, softly bend your elbows.

From your heels to the top of your head, keep your body in a straight line.

Consider sliding your hands backward towards your feet as you descend to help your body move forward as well as downward.

While doing so, extend your legs by pushing through your heels.

2) Chaturanga Yoga with a Strap

As we bend and lower ourselves, it's common for our elbows to try to slide away from the sides of the body. Hence, opting for Chaturanga Yoga with a strap might be especially beneficial in such cases.

Instructions:

Place a looped strap over your upper arms, slightly above the elbows, to avoid this.

Your upper arms should be approximately shoulder width apart when you draw the strap taut.

From the Plank Position, slowly flex your elbows until the strap is pressed on your torso.

3) Chaturanga Yoga in a Chair

With this version, your upper body engages in Chaturanga action without putting any weight on your wrists or shoulders.

Instructions:

Sit in a chair with your hands horizontal to your thighs and upright in front of you.

As though forcing your palms against a fictitious wall, draw the tops of your hands towards your forearms.

As you progressively bend your elbows and pull your arms back along the sides of your waist, keep your hands in this position.

4) Chaturanga Yoga on Your Back

This is another way to practice the Chaturanga posture without putting strain on your wrists, shoulders, or arms.

Instructions:

When you are lying on your back, extend your arms straight up toward the ceiling with your hands roughly shoulder distance apart.

To help you maintain pulling back of your hands toward your forearms, ask someone to lay a foam block on each palm.

Bring your upper arms close to your chest while gradually bending your elbows.

This variation can be advanced by switching out the foam blocks for thicker cork, then wooden ones, and finally heavy books.

5) Half Chaturanga Yoga with Knees Down

Because there isn't enough upper-body strength to slowly decline and hover, Chaturangas frequently fall to the ground. If you're still trying to develop that strength, try doing a half-Chaturanga by putting your knees on the floor, exhaling, and moving your weight forward until your shoulders cross your wrists.

Instructions:

To release tension from your shoulders and wrists, bring your knees to the mat.

Keep your arms straight while in a plank pose while bringing your knees to the floor.

Stop lowering your torso onto the mat by bending at the elbows slowly and halting till your waist touches the level of your elbows.

6) Chaturanga With Blocks Under Chest and Pelvis

For those whose tailbone tends to elevate when they attempt to pose, this modification will be useful.

Instructions:

Put a block in the centre of your chest with its side edge facing outward.

Keep your elbows close to the sides of the torso and hold onto the kneecaps.

Open your knees' backs, and step in with your tailbone.

Push the block firmly with your pubic bone.

Continue to be in contact with the blocks, but avoid pressing your weight against them.

Wrapping Up

You should include Chaturanga Yoga in your session. It enhances the general stability, alignment, and strength of the body. Remember that the real goal of yoga is to help you navigate through life with power, grace, and ease.

