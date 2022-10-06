6 Best Yin Yoga Exercises to Relieve Low Back Pain

Yin yoga is an excellent way to release long-held stress in the body and mind, which is why it's effective for treating back pain, which is strongly related to emotional tension.

To address the underlying connective tissues, such as ligaments and fascia, it's advised to ease the muscles as much as necessary in slow-held poses. It can greatly speed up the healing process when combined with the mindfulness meditation component, which helps calm the mind.

Yin Yoga Poses for Lower Back Pain

Deep belly breaths and attention are needed in yin yoga poses. In a stance that deftly treads the border between intensity and enjoyment, you might reach your 'sweet spot'. Refocus on your breathing, and lengthen your inhalation while relaxing into the poses with each exhalation.

Lower back discomfort can be reduced, and tight muscles can be strengthened and stretched out with the following six yoga poses.

However, keep in mind: move slowly into each pose, and if it aches at any moment, stop. To prevent aggravating back discomfort, adjust your practice to see how your body feels at any given time.

1) Butterfly Pose

A classic yin yoga exercise for back discomfort is the butterfly stance. This pose, which is used in many yoga styles, also stretches and lengthens the neck and releases the hip flexor muscles.

Instructions:

Bring the soles of your feet together, and relax your knees while sitting.

To create a diamond-shaped space between your heels and body, place them fairly far apart.

Fold into the stance with a little rounding of the back. Hold for 1-5 minutes.

2) Caterpillar Pose

This yin yoga exercise is fabulous for stretching the hamstrings and ligaments that run along the spine. Additionally, it contracts the abdomen, which helps promote digestion.

Instructions:

Spread your legs out straight in front of you while sitting, and bend forward at the hips.

Slowly turn your back, and drop your head.

Allow your feet to fall inward or outward as your legs relax. Hold for 3-5 minutes..

3) Banana Pose

In a playful manner, the lower back's surface muscles and deep back muscles are stretched and lengthened in this yin yoga exercise. Both shoulder mobility and lower back pain relief are desired outcomes.

Instructions:

Stretching your legs out in front of you while lying flat on your back, raise your arms above your head, and extend them in the direction of the wall behind you.

Gently pull with one hand while holding the other arm's wrist in the other hand.

To the outside corner of your mat, shift the leg that is on the same side as the wrist you are grasping.

Cross that leg's ankle across the other ankle by taking the latter leg and bringing it to the center of the mat.

4) Puppy Pose

Thos heart-opening pose helps calm the mind and releases tension in the upper back. This yon yoga exercise is excellent for warming up before backbends.

Instructions:

Begin with tabletop palms positioned beneath the shoulders.

Move your hands forward while melting your chest and forehead towards the ground.

Your shoulders should be pulled back and away from your ears.

For additional support, place a yoga block beneath your forehead.

Maintain for 3-5 minutes.

5) Sphinx Pose

This mild backbend strengthens the abdominal muscles and calms the nervous system. Additionally, this yin yoga exercise extends the neck and chest counter muscles while strengthening the back.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach, and rest your forearms flat on the floor.

Spread your elbows and palms shoulder-width apart.

Point your toes back, and firmly plant your tops on the floor.

Your neck should be in alignment with the spine when you pull the shoulders back.

Hold for 3-5 minutes.

6) Supported Bridge Pose

This pose elongates the spine, neck, and chest. You might discover that placing a yoga block beneath your sacrum releases tension in the lower back. There are several benefits to the spine by doing this calm supportive yin yoga exercise.

Instructions:

Rest on your back and just enough to lengthen your neck; tuck your chin into your chest.

You should be able to touch your heels with your fingertips when you crouch down with your knees bent.

Ensure that your knees are directly stacked over your ankles.

Slide your sacrum or tailbone under your yoga block, bolster, or cushion.

Switch sides after 3-5 minutes of holding.

Takeaway

Long pose holds — typically five minutes on each side — and numerous props, such as yoga blocks, bolsters, pillows, and blankets, are used in yin yoga. They concentrate on fascia, connective tissues, and joints. Yin yoga poses, which are frequently seen as 'passive', carry a powerful punch to the mind and body.

