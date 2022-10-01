6 Best Yoga Exercises to Do after Running

Running is a great way to get your heart rate up and strengthen your legs and core. It can also be a great way to practice moving meditation, but it can also make the hips, hamstrings, and quads tight.

Yoga is a great thing to do before or after running, as it can help open up tight spots, improve balance and flexiblity (which can help you avoid injury), and strengthen the core and glutes, making you a better runner.

No matter how long you've been running or how far you've come, the following yoga poses are great for runners.

Best Yoga Exercises to Do after Running

Perform the following six yoga poses or exercises after running to relieve muscle tension and feel relaxed:

1) Baddha Konasana

A butterfly pose is a great way to open up the hips after running, as it's done while sitting. As it's a seated pose, it can help relax and stretch the psoas, inner thighs, and lower back, which can get tight after running.

To do this exercise, atart by sitting on the floor with your legs spread out in front of you. Bring the soles of your feet together, and let your knees fall open like a butterfly. Keep the bottom edge of your feet pressed into the mat.

Let your feet spread apart like the pages of a book to stretch your feet and ankles. Slowly let your knees fall to the floor without forcing them. If the stretch is too hard, you can sit up on a block, blanket, or bolster to open your hips more gently while making sure the back stays straight.

2) Half Pigeon Pose

It's another great way to open the hips. Even though it might seem that the front leg is doing all the work, the back leg is also working to stretch the psoas and hip flexor.

To do this exercise, sit down on your mat, and stretch out your left leg behind you to get into the pose. Pull your right shin so that it's parallel to the front of the mat. Flex your right foot to protect your knee. As you relax your hips, try to keep them in a straight line.

You can use your hands to help you stand up straight, or you can get a deeper stretch by lowering down onto your forearms. You might need to put a block under your back leg to help your body stay in place. Switch legs after 30-60 seconds (or longer).

3) Happy Baby Pose

It's a yoga pose that you do while lying down. It helps open the hips and relax the lower back, glutes, and groin, which can get tight because you use them to keep the body stable when you run.

To do this exercise, start by lying on your back on the mat, with your knees bent into your stomach. Grab the outside edge of your feet with your hands, and pull your knees into your armpits while keeping your feet bent.

Hold this position, letting your body relax into the stretch, and keep pulling your knees into your armpits while pushing back with your legs. You can gently rock back and forth to give your lower back a massage. If you can't do this pose by holding onto your feet, you can use a strap instead.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also called the downward dog, it's a great way to take care of the legs, as it stretches the calves, hamstrings, and foot arches. This pose makes you feel good and also lengthens the spine and opens your shoulders. It's a great way to warm up your body before running.

To do this exercise, start on your hands and knees on your mat, with your knees right under your hips. Spread your fingers, and push into your palms as you try to straighten your legs by lifting your tailbone to the ceiling. You can move your feet to work your calves more deeply. Don't forget that the goal isn't to get your heels to the floor but to keep your body long.

5) Bridge Pose

It's a gentle backbend that helps open the chest. It has the added benefit of working and strengthening the core, including the glutes, which is a very important for running.

To do this exercise, start by lying on your back, bending your knees, and pulling your heels as close to your buttocks as you can. Your fingers should just touch your heels. Keeping your hands on the floor, use your glutes to lift your hips towards the ceiling.

If you want to go deeper into the pose, you can work on rolling your shoulder blades towards each other and pressing your hands together against the floor to open your body even more. Protect your neck by making sure it's relaxed; ears are away from your shoulders, and chin is gently tucked to the chest.

6) Ardha Matsyendrasana

A seated spinal twist feels great on your back after running. It will also help move your spine and loosen up your neck and shoulders if they are tight.

To do this exercise, start by sitting on your mat and putting your legs out in front of you. Bend your right knee, and pull it over your stretched out left leg so that your right foot is next to your left thigh. Keep your hips square as you bend your left leg, and bring your left heel toward your left glute.

Reach your right fingertips to the floor behind you, and hook them over your bent right knee with your left arm. As you twist, breathe, and try to keep your spine long and your hips even. If you can't keep your hips square, keep your left leg out in front of you as you twist. Repeat on both sides.

