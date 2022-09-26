6 Best Yoga Exercises to Get Rid of Insomnia

Insomnia has become a common problem nowadays. Many people have trouble sleeping, and frequently find themselves tossing and turning in an attempt to get some much-needed rest.

For those unaware, insomnia is the term for having difficulty falling asleep. It can happen due to many reasons, the most probable of which is stress.

The good news is that a simple yoga workout can aid in sleep regulation. Yoga does not have to be a high-intensity, blood-pumping physical activity. In fact, the very subtle and minute changes brought about by the poses to your body are some of the most beneficial aspects of a gentle yoga practice done at home.

Taking a few minutes before bedtime to make yourself and your body feel comfortable is essential for unwinding at the end of a long day. If you want to sit and gather your thoughts before getting out of bed, you can always opt for a rejuvenating meditation session.

Yoga Exercises to Get Rid of Insomnia

The following yoga exercises will relax and de-stress you, helping you calm down before bedtime. They can help get rid of insomnia and sleeplessness.

1) Chandra Bhedana

The left nostril is traditionally associated with the body's cooling energy, while the right is associated with its heat. This left-nostril pranayama practice directs the mind's attention away from stress. At the same time, it massages the organs that initiate sleep, signaling your vagus nerve to send messages to your brain to relax. This, in turn, helps get rid of insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

Make Mrigi Mudra (Deer Seal) with your right hand in a comfortable seated position by bending your index and middle fingers to your palm while leaving your ring and pinky fingers extended.

Inhale through your left nostril while pressing your right thumb to your right nostril.

Then, exhale through your right nostril while releasing your right thumb and inserting your ring finger into your left nostril.

Continue for 1-3 minutes, or until you feel at ease.

2) Padangusthasana

This pose activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is in charge of releasing tension and putting the body to sleep by stimulating the liver and kidneys in the back of the body. As a result, it helps reduce insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

Place your feet hip-width apart.

Fold your hips forward gently.

Grip your big toes firmly with your index, middle, and thumb on each hand.

Bend your elbows and actively ground your feet into the earth while relaxing your head and neck.

Deeply inhale and hold for 1-3 minutes.

3) Agnistambhasana

As you actively focus on relaxing your hips, your body will respond by relaxing other muscle groups, preparing you for a restful night's sleep, and reducing insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

Straighten your left leg, then bend your knee to a 90-degree angle.

Place your right foot on top of your left knee, so that your right shin is stacked on top of your left.

If this causes hip pain, move your left foot closer to your pelvis.

As you exhale, walk your hands forward to increase the hip stretch.

Continue with one minute of holding rep on the opposite side.

4) Uttana Shishosana

Use this inverted passive backbend to deliver fresh blood to the heart while also relieving tension and opening the shoulders to counteract the effects of long hours behind a desk.

The gentle forehead massage, which is an integral part of this pose, stimulates the pituitary gland, which is in charge of melatonin production and the body's sleep-wake cycle and the reduction of insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

Roll forward onto all fours from Agnistambhasana.

Come onto your fingertips and walk forward, keeping your hips stacked over your knees.

Keep your elbows lifted while relaxing your chest and forehead.

Then, from left to right, massage your brow to relieve facial tension.

After holding the pose for a minute, bring your hips back to your heels for Child's Pose to release.

5) Plow Pose (Halasana)

It is believed that staying in the plow pose for 1 to 5 minutes will help you fall asleep easily and get rid of insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

Simply lie on your back and gently raise your legs above your head, then to the flat surface behind you.

While doing so, keep your hands on your back or on the floor for support.

Turning the blood flow around brings new life into the body.

6) Viparita Karani Asana (Legs Up The Wall Pose)

This simple yet effective pose, performed against a wall, provides incredible evening relaxation and anxiety relief and can help get rid of insomnia.

Here's how you can do it:

It is recommended that you stay in the pose for up to 5 minutes.

Keep your eyes closed during this time, using a calming eye pillow if necessary.

When the legs are flipped upwards, the blood can flow back down to the heart.

This yoga pose has a soothing effect on the body.

Takeaway

Not only has yoga been shown to help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but certain poses are specifically known to induce and improve the quality of your sleep. Try the simple, sleep-inducing yoga postures listed above to get yourself into a routine and to end your day peacefully.

