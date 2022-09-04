6 Best Yoga Exercises to Strengthen Your Knees

Yoga might be intimidating for people with knee problems. Individuals frequently experience chronic knee or joint discomfort as a result of arthritis, osteoarthritis, or everyday stress.

Fortunately, yoga activities are a proven treatment, despite the fact that they may appear intimidating to novices. Read on to find out more.

Yoga Exercises to Strengthen Knees

Check out these six yoga exercises to strengthen your knees.

1) Utkatasana

The quadriceps, hamstrings, and abductors are strengthened by this pose. Additionally, it boosts blood flow to the lower body, which can aid with movement flexibility.

Here's how you do this asana:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Lean on a wall with your back, and slide down till your knees and ankles are parallel.

You may place your hands on your thighs, or extend your arms upwards.

Hold the stance for few breaths before sliding back up. Repeat 6-8 times.

As your leg strength improves, you should increase the amount of breaths for which you hold the pose.

2) Supported Bridge Pose

The supported bridge position is a yoga asana that assists in knee alignment and strengthens the back, glutes, and hamstrings.

Here's how you do this asana:

Lying on your back with your legs bent, walk your feet towards your bottom till your fingertips can just touch your heels.

Step out with your feet hip-width apart, and place a horizontal block between your feet.

Press into all four corners of your foot, including the inside and outer borders, heel, and balls.

Pull your belly button in towards your spine, and press your lower back onto the ground.

Lift your bottom off the ground by tucking your tailbone in.

Lift as high as possible without sacrificing form (your knees should remain hip-distance apart and parallel with the ankles).

You can roll your shoulders beneath your body, and interlace your fingers underneath you for a chest stretch.

Hold this position for a few breaths before releasing the upper back, followed by the middle back, and then the lower back and tailbone to the floor.

Repeat a few times.

3) Tadasana

Tadasana or mountain pose promotes good alignment, which may prevent future knee problems and make you aware of the muscles that must be engaged to protect the knee.

Here's how you do this asana:

To assume the position, stand with your feet hip-distance apart; lift and spread your toes wide, and place them back on the floor.

Press all four corners of the foot into the ground to equally distribute the body's weight.

When you apply pressure on your feet, contract the calf muscles. Engage your quadriceps, and rotate your inner thighs inward to expand your sitting bones.

Raise yourself on your tiptoes.

Take several deep breaths, and become aware of the muscles you've activated to achieve the correct posture.

Maintain this position for approximately ten breaths.

4) Upavistha Konasana

Many postures that stretch the legs and hips can twist the knee, which can be highly painful for people with knee weakness or pain. This pose is an excellent yoga stance that stretches the entire back, as well as the hips, inner thighs, and groin.

Here's how you do this asana:

To assume this position, spread your legs as far apart as you can comfortably manage. Flexing your feet will engage the leg muscles.

Place your hands on the ground in front of you, and move them forward slowly till you feel a stretch. Maintain a straight and extended spine throughout the stretch.

If your spine forms a 'C' when you begin to fold; tuck a blanket beneath your sitting bones to raise yourself slightly off the floor.

Hold for 8-10 breaths. Follow up by drawing the knees to the chest and the legs together.

5) Supported Half Moon Pose

When it comes to training the muscles that support the knee, balancing poses can be quite effective. However, if your knee is inflammed, you should avoid activities that place too much weight on the joint.

Here's how you do this asana:

With your back against the wall, pivot your right foot such that its outer edge is parallel with the wall.

Put the block in your right hand; bend your right knee, and move the weight to your right leg so that you are balanced.

Place the block a few inches in front of your right foot, and press your right palm into it to assist you in straightening your right arm and leg.

Rotate the left side of your body upward so that your back is either parallel to or leaning on the wall behind you.

Your left leg should be parallel to the floor and raised. Your left arm and right arm should form a straight line.

As your strength increases, increase the number of breaths you hold for.

6) Trikonasana

The trikonasana is a position that strengthens the inner quadriceps' supporting muscles.

Your left foot should be aligned with the back of the mat, while your right foot should be turned out at a 90-degree angle and parallel to the inside horizontal border of the mat.

Here's how you do this asana:

Align your right ankle and hip with your right knee by bending it.

Press onto both feet, and extend the right leg while targeting the inner quadriceps and thigh.

When this muscle is active, you will notice that your knee cannot be locked. However, when the muscle is disengaged, it will hyperextend and lock, which you should avoid.

Reach your right arm straight down while rotating your left side upwards. Align your arms in a straight line, and maintain an engaged core.

Edited by Bhargav