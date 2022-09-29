6 Best Yoga Exercises to Stretch Your Body After a Long Day

If you spend long hours sitting in front of a computer or working, your body will probably beg for some relief.

The good news is that yoga stretches can help release tight muscles and joints and improve circulation. We have compiled a list of stretches that are simple yet effective to put your body back in balance after a long day at work.

Best Yoga Stretches

Here's a look at six such stretches:

#1 Cat Cow

The Cat cow pose is a great way to stretch the back, shoulders, and hip flexors. It's done as follows:

While in a seated position with both feet flat on the floor, inhale as you arch your spine upward into a gentle backend.

Exhale as you round your spine downward, and lean forward from the waist (as if preparing to curl up like a cat).

Repeat these movements a few times till you feel rejuvenated.

#2 Standing Side Stretch

This exercise can relieve the sides of any tension or built-up pain. Here's how you can do it.

Stand with feet hip-width apart and toes turned slightly inward.

Bend your left arm, and place your feet together.

Brace through your legs as you reach across your body with both arms, palms facing down; press into your fingertips to open your chest and hips.

Hold for 15 seconds on each side, and repeat three times.

#3 Happy Baby Pose

This pose is also known as ananda balasana and is great for the lower back. It stretches the lower back muscles, abdominal muscles, and hip flexors, which support a healthy posture while seated or standing upright.

It's done as follows:

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Spread your legs apart, and bring your arms around to the front as you grab hold of your soles.

Pull your legs towards your chest as you support them with your arms. You should feel a stretch in your hamstrings, lower back, and calves.

Hold this position for as long as you can before resetting and repeating.

#4 Child's Pose

This is a great yoga pose for those looking to relieve tension in their lower back and stretch out their arms and legs.

Here's how it's done:

Begin by kneeling on all fours, with your palms on the floor and knees beneath your hips.

Slowly lower your bottom towards the floor till you can rest your forehead on the ground. If that's uncomfortable, place a blanket under your forehead.

#5 Forward Fold

A forward fold is a yoga pose that's great for stretching the hamstrings and lower back. It also helps you relax and let go of tension to prepare you for more dynamic movements like standing poses.

It's done as follows:

Start in mountain pose (Tadasana).

Bend your knees slightly as you sink into a deep position, with your hips facing backward.

Keep your back straight, but don't overextend it. It should be parallel with the floor throughout the stretch.

Reach your arms forward and down towards the ground, or keep them by your sides if they aren't reaching far enough.

#6 Legs Up the Wall Pose

This is a relaxing pose that's perfect for your end-of-the-day yoga routine. It can help relieve stiffness in the lower back and abdomen while giving your legs a great stretch.

It's done as follows:

Lie on your back, and bring your legs up the wall.

If you're flexible, keep your legs straight, and bring them to a 90-degree angle. If this position is too difficult, keep your knees bent, with the tops resting against the wall.

Simply relax in this pose, and breathe deeply for about five minutes or longer. The muscles in the back will be stretched by this position, which will relieve stress and tension while also soothing anxiety.

This pose is great for people who spend a lot of time sitting at work or those who experience lower back pain or soreness after long periods of standing or walking.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga poses are great for boosting flexibility and improving health.

Remember that these are only a few of many yoga poses you can do, so try out different ones, and don’t forget to listen to your body while doing so.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you do yoga? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far