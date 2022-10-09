6 Best Yoga Exercises That Will Help You Sleep Better At Night

If you're not sleeping well, you may find it difficult to think clearly and perform your best. Yoga can help you relax and fall asleep faster, even if you have trouble sleeping in the first place. That's why we've compiled a list of the best yoga poses for sleep. We've broken down some of our favorite yoga exercises so that you can pick out whichever sounds most appealing before bedtime.

Best Yoga Exercises That Will Help You Sleep Better At Night

1. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

This is a restorative pose and one of the most common poses you will see being taught at yoga studios. It's great for relieving stress and tension in the back, which can make it difficult to fall asleep at night. Plus, since it's easy to do at home and is especially beneficial for people who can't lie flat on their backs due to injury or other reasons, this is a great option for anyone looking for an alternative way to wind down before bedtime.

2. Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

To do this pose, sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you. Bend one leg at a time and place the sole of each foot against the inner thigh of the opposite leg. With both hands on top of each other, grip them together and extend your arms straight out from either side of your body at shoulder height.

Curl up as much as possible and hold for 3 to 5 breaths before lowering yourself back down to the starting position. Repeat 5 to 10 times for one set for an optimal amount of relaxation and calmness during sleep.

3. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This is a great pose to do before bed, as it helps you to relax and will strengthen your back muscles. Child’s Pose can be done by kneeling on the floor, then slowly bending over until your chest is resting on your thighs. You should feel relief in your lower back and spine after this exercise. Try holding it for five minutes if you have time or even longer if possible!

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Bridge Pose, also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, is a great way to stretch your lower back and hips. This pose can help relieve stress and anxiety by releasing tension in the body, which is why it's also used as part of many yoga sequences for insomnia.

One of the best things about Bridge Pose is that you can make variations within this position. For example, when you're on your knees, rather than hands and feet, it's called a Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana).

If one side of your pelvis feels tighter than the other during this position, try placing a rolled-up towel under one buttock to level out both hips before coming back into the pose with each leg bent at 90 degrees at first. Next, straighten them out over time as they get stronger.

5. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

The Corpse Pose is a calming pose that can help relieve stress. It is a good way to end a yoga session and can be done during any time of day. You can do it on the floor or in bed, but if you have props available, like a bolster or blanket, these will make this pose more comfortable.

6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

If you're feeling stressed, try Paschimottanasana. It releases tension in the back, neck, and shoulders.

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you or keep them folded if that's more comfortable. Place both hands on the floor next to your hips with palms facing upwards. Inhale as you lift your torso off the ground and look straight ahead—don't let your head hang down or arches touch the floor. Hold for a few breaths, then lower yourself gently down again until you're sitting upright with hands still positioned at side height.

Conclusion

The benefits of yoga go beyond relaxation and stress reduction. Yoga also has a positive effect on your sleep, which can help you feel more energized the next day. If you have trouble falling asleep at night or waking up too early in the morning, try practicing these poses before bedtime for at least three weeks. You'll start noticing a difference after just one week of consistent practice—so don't give up!

