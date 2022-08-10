6 Best Yoga Exercises You Can Do at Your Nearest Tula Yoga

Yoga has become more mainstream than ever before, and the positive effects it can have on your mind, body, and spirit are no secret. Whether you're looking to improve flexibility and core strength, relax deeply into meditation, or overall boost your health and well-being, yoga is a great practice to incorporate into your busy life.

Easy Yoga Poses to Do at Your Nearest Tula Center

Over time, yoga builds a strong body and allows you to practice safely in more advanced postures like backbends, headstands, and arm balances. But for new yogis, it can be tempting to jump right into trying out those advanced postures you see on social media. The following 6 poses will help build strength and prevent injury while preparing you to move through challenging postures with ease.

1. Downward Dog Pose

Next time you're looking for a quick, energizing stretching routine, try this yoga pose. You'll immediately open up the shoulders, hamstrings, and calves as well as the arches of your feet. The downward-facing dog strengthens your shoulders and the upper back.

How should you do it?

Lie on your back and rest your knees on the floor with your feet flat on the floor.

Inhale and lift your hips up toward the ceiling; exhale, straighten out your legs, and reach your heels to the floor.

Press your fingers into the mat and keep your head between your arms as you gaze toward your feet.

2. Child Pose

This restorative yoga pose is a great way to open your shoulders, and it can help you relax as well. This pose is great to come back to now and then when you need to relax. But don't just "hang out" in the pose—reach out toward the opposite end of the room for maximum benefits.

How should you do it?

Starting in a tabletop position, touch your big toes together.

Slowly sit back on your heels, keeping your torso upright and parallel to the floor.

With palms facing down, extend your arms in front of you.

This will help open up your hips.

3. Standing Forward Bend

The standing forward bend is a natural transition from the mountain pose and stretches the entire back of the body—from upper hamstrings to the lower back and calves to the upper back.

How should do you do it?

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and bend forward at the hips and bring your torso toward your legs, keeping your spine straight.

Keep your knees bent so that your stomach touches your thighs.

Reach your hands toward the floor or your ankles, hang your head, and take 5 deep breaths.

4. Tree Pose

The tree pose is a balancing pose. Once you've got a hang of the tree pose, you can try more challenging balancing poses. In the tree pose, you strengthen the muscles of your standing leg, ankle, and foot. It is a great pose to calm the mind.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, then slowly press one foot into the standing ankle, calf muscle, or inner thigh (avoiding the knee).

To help your balance, press your foot against your leg and your leg against your foot.

Once you feel stable, raise your hands above your head.

Hold the stretch for 5 deep breaths, and then repeat on the other side.

5. Extended Side Angle

The extened side angle pose is an excellent yoga pose for stretching out your obliques and your outer hips. If you're right-handed, try this pose to stretch out the muscles on the left side of your body.

How should you do it?

Start with the warrior II or reverse warrior pose, resting your front elbow on your front thigh and reaching your back arm over your head.

Tilt your tailbone downward and engage your abs toward the spine.

Draw shoulders back and down to create space between shoulders and ears.

Connect the outer edge of your back foot with the fingertips of your top hand, extending from wrist to fingertips.

6. Corpse Pose

The corpse pose—the final resting position in yoga movements—is often used as a relaxing pose in yoga sessions. The pose relieves stress and induces a relaxed state.

How should you do it?

Lie on your back with your feet falling to their sides.

Your arms are alongside your torso, palms facing skyward.

Relax the entire body, including your face.

You stay in this pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 5 or 10 minutes, until your instructor cues you to slowly awaken your thoughts and return to a seated position.

Takeaway

These six yoga exercises focus on stretching and lengthening the body in ways that should feel natural and relaxing for any beginner, as well as for more seasoned yogis. You can do this at home, or you can take a class at one of the many yoga studios, such as the Tula Centert. Practice these poses whenever you want to soothe away tension and stress.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these yoga poses? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore