6 Best Yoga Moves for Weight Loss for Men

Yoga is a terrific technique for weight loss and to get in shape, even though its primary goal is to calm the mind.

Yoga and weight loss don't seem to go hand-in-hand, as many think yoga cannot aid in weight loss. However, yoga, when accompanied by a healthy diet, aids in shredding extra pounds along with promoting mental and physical well-being.

The fundamental factor behind weight gain is typically stress, which can manifest as discomfort, anxiety, restlessness and a lack of focus. Yoga can assist you in managing stress.

A person can lose weight and maintain good physical and mental health by combining the physical benefits of yoga with stress management.

Must-try Yoga Poses for Weight Loss in Men

Undoubtedly, not all forms of yoga are the same. Some are more calming than others, while some can raise your heart rate and cause you to perspire as much as you would on a treadmill, resulting in weight loss.

Here's a list of the six best yoga moves that can help you burn calories:

1) Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

The plank stance, unquestionably the most adored and well-known of all the poses, is one of the best for weight loss and toning your muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay with your face down.

Your body should be raised up on your arms.

Maintain balance on your toes.

Gaze forward or down.

Hold for as long as you can before taking a break and repeating the exercise several times. Each day, try to spend a little longer in this position.

2) Chair Pose

Using your legs and glutes, this pose strengthens your lower body. The chair position is a great exercise to tone your thighs and butt, eventually resulting in weight loss.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in the Tadasana (Montain Pose) posture

Exhale as you position your legs like you're sitting on a chair, bending your knees and bringing your hips back. Support your lower back by pulling your lower abdomen in and up.

To keep your vision of your toes, send your hips back rather than your knees.

Taking a breath, lift your arms to your ears, letting them rest comfortably against your shoulders.

As you sit lower for five to ten breaths, keep reaching higher.

Exhale; straighten your legs with your feet pressed into the floor, and bring your arms to your sides.

3) Side Plank

Another excellent pose for weight loss and building strength is the side plank, as it works a variety of muscles. To hold the posture properly, employ your arms, shoulders and obliques in addition to your stomach and obliques.

Here’s how to do it:

Turn onto your right hand and right foot from the plank position.

Put your feet together, and extend your legs.

Lift your left arm up to the ceiling while lifting your hips.

Lift your shoulders, and raise your head as you balance.

After holding the position for a minute, switch to the opposite side.

Complete three rounds on each side.

4) Bow Pose

While it may appear simple, your abs may find this pose to be rather challenging, which is exactly what will help them become stronger and aid in weight loss.

Here’s how to do it:

In a face-down position, lie on the ground.

Hold your feet in place with your hands while bending your knees.

Lift your hands, feet, thighs, chest and shoulders while taking a deep breath in.

Hold this position for up to 30 seconds before extending it progressively to 90 seconds.

Release by taking a breath out.

5) Boat Pose

The Boat pose is yet another yoga move that's great for weight loss and strengthening your core.

Here’s how to do it:

Face the ceiling while lying on the ground.

Hold your hands to your sides while letting your shoulders drop. Maintain a straight leg posture.

Slowly lift your hands and legs off the ground while keeping your belly in and always above the surface.

Once your body is shaped like a 'V', bend at a 45-degree angle. Practice deep breathing while holding it for 60 seconds.

6) Camel Pose

This stance requires a little more effort. So be careful to do this if your back is not healthy. The camel pose can also aid in weight loss.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel on the ground with your thighs straight and parallel to the ground, knees at hip width.

With your fingers pointing down, place your hands on top of your buttocks, and slightly arch your back inward.

Lean back slightly while holding your heels with both hands. Do not strain your neck while straightening your spine.

Hold this position for as long as possible.

