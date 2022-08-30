6 Best Yoga Poses to Help Ease Menstrual Pain

If you have severe menstrual pain, you may be in need of immediate relief. The last thing that you may feel like doing, quite understandably, is exercising, especially if it is related to practicing yoga.

However, once you try some yoga poses to reduce menstruation pain, they'll definitely become a regular part of your pain management practice!

First, keep in mind that you are entirely unique and so is your period. Whatever stage of your cycle you are in, it's important to pay attention to your body and only practice in a way that feels comfortable to you. You might feel like doing a vigorous hot yoga session or you might just want to relax in Sukhasana (Easy Pose) for a while. Both of these options are perfectly acceptable.

While many of us would rather curl up in bed with a heating pad and some snacks, yoga asana (physical postures of yoga) has repeatedly been shown to help reduce period cramp discomfort as well as many other PMS symptoms.

Best Yoga Poses to Relieve Menstrual Pain

Here’s a list of yoga asanas that you can perform to ease menstrual pain:

1) Child’s pose

In most yoga classes, child's pose is used as a resting position. Owing to its many advantages, this position is a fantastic choice for folks who have back-originating menstrual pain.

Instructions:

Get down on your knees to start.

Allow your back to sag and rest on your heels, spread your knees about six to twelve inches apart.

Step forward with your arms almost fully extended (your rear end may lift you up a bit off your heels).

Put your forehead down on the ground and unwind your arms.

2) Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose

While promoting digestion and easing lower back pain, this pose relaxes the mind and lowers menstrual pain.

Instructions:

Lay on your back with your feet flexed and your legs actively extended, as if you were in Mountain Pose.

When you exhale, bend your left knee towards your chest, grabbing hold of your big toe with your left hand's fingers, and extending the leg upwards while keeping your right leg extended and rooted to the ground.

Hold for many breaths and let go with each exhalation.

Not simply for menstruation discomfort, breathing exercises are beneficial for overall health.

Continue on the opposite side.

3) Bound angle pose

Deep belly breathing, which is made possible by opening the hips and pelvic region, can significantly reduce menstrual pain. Additionally, by adopting this position, you can ease the cramping-related pain that can spread to your legs.

Instructions:

Begin by assuming a floor-hugging position while pressing the soles of your feet together.

With your first and second fingers, grasp each foot's skin, ankle, or big toe.

Allow your thighs to sag towards the floor while keeping your back straight and spine long.

Sense your hips opening.

4) Head-to-knee pose

Head-to-knee pose or Janu Sirsasana, extends the hamstrings. You can concentrate on one leg at a time with this easy stretch. Additionally, it aids in gradually stretching out your hips and groin, reducing menstrual pain.

Instructions:

Place your left foot on the inside of your right thigh while extending your right leg.

Fold forward with your torso positioned over your right leg.

Set up for the opposite side by returning through Cobbler's Pose.

5) Seated forward bend

The hamstrings and calves are further opened during the Seated Forward Bend. Your back gets a good stretch as a result.

Here’s how to do it:

Stretch out both legs and bend forward.

Before advancing, lengthen the spine while seated.

When you come down, picture the pelvis as a bowl that is leaning forward.

6) Garland pose

This posture helps reduce tension and anxiety while improving focus. Additionally, it improves balance while easing lower back pain and menstrual pain.

Instructions:

Hold your hands close to your heart and start in mountain pose.

Lift your heels up while standing on your toes, bending your knees as you slowly fall into a squat.

Now, with your elbows pressing into your knees, hands at your heart, chest high, and space between your shoulder blades, allow your tailbone to drop and heels to sink into the ground.

Wrapping Up

Even though we may have to struggle with our periods on average once every few weeks for the majority of our lives, there are thankfully some excellent alternative methods and therapies that can offer us some comfort.

