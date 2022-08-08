6 Best Yoga Poses for Inner Peace

Most people who practice yoga do so to reduce their stress and find more inner peace.

Yoga can help focus on re-establishing contact with the core of who you are - the part that exists outside of name and form. A sense of transcendent peace is frequently experienced in this state.

Stress happens when our minds and bodies work too hard and enter a flight-fight response. Cortisol, adrenaline and norepinephrine are a few of the hormones and chemicals the brain releases at such times, preparing our bodies for work but also causing specific reactions, including stress.

Best Yoga Poses for Inner Peace

In addition to making it easier to deal with stress, asanas and Pranayama can also help you feel better overall. If you're stressed and want to know some simple yet powerful yoga poses for inner peace, you've come to the correct place.

Here's a look at the six best yoga poses for inner peace and relaxation:

1) Mountain Pose

Although Tadasana (Mountain Stance) may appear straightforward, it's one of the fundamental yoga poses for inner peace. It's important to learn this posture correctly, as it's regarded as the foundation for many standing postures in yoga.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet firmly on the ground as you hold yourself tall.

Perform this shape on the ground outside in bare feet if you are able to.

Extend your spine; spread your toes, and lift your head's crown to the heavens.

Place your arms on your sides, and gently turn your palms so that your fingers are spread wide and facing the front.

Imagine yourself absorbing the healing vibrations of the soil by pulling up its energy through your feet. Take ten full breaths.

2) Cat Cow Pose

Yoga practitioners often perform the Cat-Cow Stretch (Chakravakasana) for inner peace. It entails changing the spine's rounded (flexed) posture to one that's arched (extension).

Here’s how to do it:

Get on all fours, and place your hands and knees beneath your shoulders and hips.

As you breathe in, softly arch your back; sit up straight. Open your heart, and look up or forward.

Exhale. Rounding your back and drawing your chin in into your chest, softly push the ground.

Continue for five to ten rounds.

3) Child’s Pose

The Balasana, also known as the Child's Pose, is one of the most significant yoga poses for inner peace and a lovely way to gradually stretch various regions of your body. It's an opportunity to pause what you're doing, taking stock of where you are, re-establishing contact with your breath and getting ready to proceed.

Here’s how to do it:

Bring your big toes together, and spread your knees slightly wider than hip-width apart while on all fours.

Move your sitting bones back towards your heels; lower yourself to the ground or a block, and melt your upper body down.

Either fold your arms down your sides, or relax your arms out in front of you.

Spend at least one minute taking long, deep breaths.

4) Thunderbolt Pose

The Vajrasana, often known as the Thunderbolt pose, is mostly used in Hatha yoga. It's excellent for people who wish to calm their bodies and minds, as it's frequently used for meditation.

Here’s how to do it:

While softly lifting your upper body up and sitting back on your heels, slowly walk your arms back towards your knees while holding the child's pose.

With your palms facing up, place your hands comfortably on your thighs.

If the position is too taxing on your knees, feel free to prop yourself up on a bolster or block.

Be calm; breathe slowly, and close your eyes.

5) Legs up the Wall Pose

Due to its simplicity and versatility, the 'Legs up the Wall' pose is accessible to a wide range of people, making it ideal for those new to yoga or exercise.

In Hatha, Yin, or restorative yoga poses for inner peace, the 'Legs up the Wall' pose is frequently practiced. You can also perform it independently or as part of a cooldown.

Here’s how to do it:

Bring yourself up against a wall, and lie down with your knees bent.

Rolling onto your back, lift your legs up the wall, and shift your sitting bones so that they touch the wall.

Allow your arms to hang by your sides, and take a deep breath.

Maintain the position for two to five minutes.

6) Happy Baby Pose

Make Happy Baby your go-to yoga pose for inner peace and relaxation. This pose is less physically taxing than most other poses, as you're lying on your back. Additionally, reclining positions like the Happy Baby Pose are peaceful and rejuvenating.

Here’s how to do it:

Bend your knees near your chest while lying on your back.

Point your feet up towards the sky while spreading your knees apart.

Grab your ankles or the outside of your feet with your outstretched hands.

Draw your knees gently out to the sides.

You can also remain stationary or slowly rock from side to side.

Takeaway

While all yoga asanas aim to foster inner calm and equanimity, some yoga poses can help you enter this state more fully.

