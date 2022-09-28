6 Better Exercises than Burpees for Fat Loss

Burpees are quite popular and are a common exercise for fat loss, as they provide a full body exercise by engaging multiple muscles simultaneously. Burpees also provide benefits like building muscular endurance, toning the body, burning calories, and more.

Doing the same exercise over time can lead to monotony, and the same goes for burpees too. Several exercises provide similar benefits to burpees and can be easily included in your workout routine.

Burpee Alternatives for Fat Loss

We have curated a list of the six best burpee alternatives for fat loss:

1) Jumping Jack

Jumping jack is a popular exercise for fat loss. The simple movement it entails make it a better alternative to burpees. This exercise help in burning calories and torch fat.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with an upright back, hands by the sides, and both feet together.

Jump or hop to the side with both legs along while swinging both arms over the head while keeping them straight.

Immediately jump inward again to bring your arms and legs into the starting position. Repeat.

2) Speed Skater

Speed skaters can help with fat loss by engaging various muscle groups simultaneusly. It's a high-intensity exercise that helps burn more calories than burpees and also boost body balance and coordination.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and hands by the sides.

Bring your left leg behind your right, with the front knee angled at 90 degrees.

Swing your arms to bring your left leg forward by leaping to the side in a skating movement.

Repeat.

3) Medicine Ball Slam

It helps in fat loss by engaging the lower and upper body along with the core region. This exercise also helps in boosting body strength and maximizing the toning.

How to do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet apart at hip distance while clutching a medicine ball over your head with both arms extended.

With an engaged core, slam the ball to the ground with as much force as you can muster. Repeat.

4) Shoulder Tap Plank

Shoulder plank taps are one of the most efficient burpee alternatives for fat loss. This exercise targets and strengthens multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, back, thighs, and abdomen.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the high plank position on the ground, with your legs stretched to the back and shoulders stacked over the palms.

Steadily and with an engaged core, raise your left hand off the ground, and tap your opposite shoulder with the same.

Bring that hand back to the starting position. Repeat the same with your other hand.

Make sure not to arch your back throughout the exercise.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are another popular full body exercise for fat loss. It helps in burning a decent amount of calories and maximizes toning of the abdomen and leg muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground, with your back flat, shoulders above the palms, and legs straight.

Keeping your body taut, bring your right knee towards your chest before immediately bringing it to the starting position while drawing the other knee towards the chest.

Keep alternating between the knees while keeping your body straight.

Quicken the pace after getting the hang of the exercise.

6) Air Squat

Air squats are another effective burpee alternative for fat loss. It helps in maximizing the toning of the lower body along with torching fat and boosting power in the lower body.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position, with your legs apart at shoulder distance.

Bring your body to the squatting position, with your chest lifted, arms clasped together at the front, abs engaged, and hips pushed back.

Swing your arms back to gain momentum, and jump in the air.

Gently land back, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are excellent burpee alternatives for fat loss.

They provide numerous benefits, like burning calories, melting fat, maximizing toning, enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness, and more. If you're seeking burpee alternatives, you must give these exercises a try.

