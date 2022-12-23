6 Bodyweight Back Exercises To Strengthen Weak Spine Muscles

Bodyweight back exercises are very effective in improving the strength of your spine muscles. They use your own body weight as the resistance, and your spine is only held in a neutral position. Because of this, there’s no additional wear and tear on the back muscles or spine joints.

There are a lot of bodyweight back exercises to pick from to include in your routine. However, today we are focusing on only those workouts which you can do without equipments. These 6 best bodyweight back exercises will help you get in shape and build a strong midsection as you prepare for future back workouts.

Top Five Bodyweight Back Exercises for a Stronger Back

Be sure to pace yourself and breathe deeply as you add these bodyweight back exercises to your workout:

1) Reverse Plank

A plank is a simple bodyweight back exercise that strengthens your core—the muscles in your abdomen and back—by making you hold a straight body position in which you are balancing on your hands and toes. A reverse plank is the same basic move, except you are facing the ceiling instead of the floor.

To do reverse planks:

Begin by sitting on the floor with your hands near your butt.

Extend your body so that it is straight and hold.

To get started, aim to hold this position for 10 seconds.

Remember that more advanced strength training goals demand that you hold your stretches for 30 seconds.

2) Side Plank

This bodyweight back exercise is a variation on the plank that works the entire upper body. It targets muscles in your back, arms, and shoulders as well as your core.

Here's how to do a side plank:

Lie on your right side with your legs extended, right arm below your shoulder, and hips off the floor.

Lift up until you form a straight line with your body and hold for as long as it is comfortable, breathing in and out.

Repeat on left side.

3) Superman

The Superman is just one of many bodyweight back exercises that can be part of a top-notch workout routine. It requires a bit of strength to perform correctly, so it's most effective for people with higher levels of back strength versus beginners.

To do the Superman exercise:

Lie face-down on the floor, stretch out your arms in front of you and rest your forehead on the ground.

Lift your head so that you are looking towards the wall.

Extend both legs with your feet a few inches (or up to a foot) off the floor.

Hold this position for 10-30 seconds to work out your upper back and core muscles.

4) Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a great bodyweight back exercise for building your butt and your lower back muscles.

To do the glute bridge exercise:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, lifting your butt toward the ceiling while contracting your core.

Hold this position before lowering back to the floor.

Elevating your feet on a bench or chair will intensify the exercise.

If neck discomfort occurs, keep your feet on the floor.

5) Crab Walk

Crab walking is a challenging bodyweight back exercise that requires your whole body to move. It's especially good for building muscle in your upper body, but it also involves the use of leg muscles. Note that if you're a beginner, you may find this exercise difficult to master.

To do a crabwalk:

Start in a sitting position and lean back.

Walk your feet forward, keeping them about shoulder-width apart.

Keep your hands on the floor, so they're below your shoulders, and lift your butt up as you walk forward.

Walk backward for a few steps, then move forward again.

Do this exercise in more open areas so you can go farther each time you do it.

Work out more often to cover more distance per workout session.

Wrapping Up

These are just a few examples of how you can use some of the above exercises with very little equipment to help strengthen your spinal muscles.

As you get more comfortable with these bodyweight back exercises, challenge yourself by using different types of resistance bands or light dumbbells. Changing the equipment you use will allow you to work different muscle groups without increasing the risk of injury.

