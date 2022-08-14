6 Bodyweight Exercises For Beginners To Build Biceps

If you want to build strong biceps, start with bodyweight exercises. They’re easy to do and require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere.

You don't need an overpriced gym membership or any fancy equipment. Just your body and some empty space can suffice. These exercises can help you get off to a flying start.

Bodyweight Exercises For Beginners To Build Biceps

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Diamond Push-up

To perform a diamond push-up, get into the same position as you would for a normal push-up, but place your hands at the center - right under your chest - and press them together. With this variation, you'll be working the triceps and biceps along with the pectorals to help build strength in these areas.

The key is to keep your arms straight instead of bending them so that they're parallel with the ground when you lower yourself down. If you bend them too much, it will make them weaker and more susceptible to injury.

Also, focus on keeping all other body parts straight—you want everything aligned so that there's no strain on any muscles or joints.

#2 Chin-up

Chin-ups are a great exercise to build up your biceps. The movement is simple: hold onto a bar with an underhand grip, and lift your body till the torso is parallel to the floor.

If you're just starting out, work on getting into position without assistance first (using a band or machine). If that feels comfortable, add the assistance of a partner who's waiting underneath you or holding onto your feet (if they're sturdy enough). Slowly progress to doing one rep at a time by yourself till you can do ten unassisted reps.

To develop strength in this exercise, try adding weight using a weighted vest or belt around your waist.

#3 Inverted Row

The inverted row is a great exercise for developing your biceps and back.

Here's how you do it:

Grab a bar with an overhand grip, palms facing away from you and shoulder-width apart.

Pull yourself up to the bar, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Slowly lower yourself back down till your arms are fully extended (but not locked out) to complete one rep.

It may take some time before you can perform this move without pausing at the bottom of each rep or jumping up into position. If that's difficult at first, try using a box or bench as an aid till you're comfortable performing all reps smoothly on your own.

#4 Close-grip Pull-up

To perform this exercise, you'll need a pull-up bar. Sit on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold the weight in front of your hips, and rest it on top of your thighs.

Your grip should be shoulder-width apart, with palms facing forward. This is the starting position for hammer curls. Lower the weight as far as possible with control, and lift it back up to fully extend your arm before repeating for each rep.

Keep in mind that the elbows should remain close to your body at all times throughout this movement. Moreover, the upper arms should be parallel to the floor or slightly higher throughout its entire range of motion while keeping the elbows tucked into the sides.

#5 Pike Push-up

A pike push-up is a variation of the traditional push-up and involves doing the exercise in a way that targets your biceps more than other bodyweight exercises.

This move targets the upper arms and shoulders through compound movements (meaning multiple joints are involved). It can also be used as an introduction to more advanced variations of the lift, such as handstands and tuck front lever pulls because of its simplicity.

While it's good for beginners, it's also great for those who want something new to add to their workout routine but don't know how.

#6 Reverse Push-up

Here's how it's done:

Place your feet on the floor, and get into a push-up position.

Keep your legs straight with toes pointed and hands wider than push-up-width apart. Keep the, slightly wider than your shoulders (your arms should be at 90 degrees to your body).

Reverse your grip so that the tips of your fingers are facing you rather than away from you.

Lower yourself down till your chest almost touches the floor, and push up again till you return to the starting position.

Perform 10-20 repetitions.

To make it harder: Use an elevated surface that's higher off the ground—like a chair seat or bench—and keep knees bent while lowering yourself down and pushing back up again (you may need someone to spot you if you're using these options).

Takeaway

We hope that the aforementioned exercises help you get started in your journey to build stronger, more toned biceps.

If you're looking for other workouts that work out different muscle groups, feel free to check out some of our other articles, or contact us if you have any questions.

Edited by Bhargav