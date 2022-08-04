6 Captain Chair Exercises to Build Abs

When you're looking to build a disciplined body, captain chair is a great piece of equipment to help make this happen.

The captain’s chair helps target ab muscles and improve cardiovascular endurance and strength. It tones and also allows you to focus on each muscle group so that you can work them out properly.

The captain’s chair is one of the most versatile pieces of gym equipment. Not only is it great for building strength and burning fat, but it also has some excellent health benefits.

Whether we’re talking about sports performance or just achieving a flatter stomach, core strength is key. As your core is involved in so many activities you do every day, it only makes sense to work on it

Captain Chair Exercises to Build Shredded Abs

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Standard Crunch

When performing the Standard Captain Chair Crunch, you should firmly brace yourself with your shoulders and back. Relaxing your shoulders can strain your muscles, so don't allow that to happen. This exercise is great if you struggle with back pain, as it minimises the strain on your spine.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Bend your hips, and lift your legs straight out in front of you.

Lower them back down. Do three to ten sets of this exercise.

When you're lifting your knees above your hips, go slowly, and make sure you're controlling your body as you raise and lower it. That'll give you the best core workout possible.

2) Oblique Focused Crunch

This exercise is similar to the standard captain’s crunch. Using a captain chair also allows you to lower down your shoulder, back and abs while working out your muscles.

To do this exercise:

Bend your body at the hips, and lift your legs to the right side.

Slowly lower them back down so they're dangling.

Lift your legs again, but this time, raise them to the left side, and lower them back down.

Complete this exercise in three sets of ten reps while continuing to alternate sides.

3) Single Leg Lift

The Captain Chair Exercise is a great way to add variety to your leg workout and focus on working your abs and shoulders. To avoid straining your shoulders, keep them relaxed when doing single leg lifts.

To do this exercise:

Bend your right knee, and pull it toward your chest while leaving your other leg dangling.

Return your right leg to its hanging position.

Bend your left knee, and pull it toward your chest,while leaving your other leg dangling.

With your left leg still raised, bring it back to the hanging position.

Repeat that three times, doing ten lifts per set.

4) Captain Chair Twist

This is a Captain Chair Exercise and is great for those who want a change of pace or are just starting out with exercise.

To work your obliques

Crouch down, and bring your knees to your chest.

As you're lifting your knees, twist your torso so that they're at an angle.

Return to the starting position. Repeat, and complete three sets of ten repetitions each.

5) Leg Hold

To make the leg hold more challenging, try holding your extended legs for a few seconds. That'll help you build strength. If you feel like you can’t hold them for long, don’t worry. Gradually increase your hold time as you get stronger.

To do this exercise:

Kneel on the floor with your knees bent at a right angle and feet flat on the floor.

Hold this position for 30 seconds (and try to hold it for a minute and then two minutes).

Slowly return to the starting position.

Repeat this exercise at least five times.

6) Bicycle Crunch

Give yourself a boost with Captain's Chair Crunches. This exercise is a bit tricky, so those with a lot of strength will have an easier time. Bicycle crunches are an effective way to get your abs in shape, and they make you breathe hard and raise your heart rate.

To do a bicycle crunch:

Raise your right leg so that it forms a right angle.

At the same time, raise your left leg, and let it hang. Drop your right leg, and lift your left leg.

Repeat steps 1 and 2 to complete one cycle.

Takeaway

The core is a very important group of muscles in the body. Performing exercises that target the midsection with good technique not only allows you to see improvement but also help you stay healthy, and increase your performance in everyday life.

By giving you a variety of different choices, these exercises can make your core feel better. Just remember that when it comes down to it, doing more is not better; make sure to properly perform each exercise to get the best results possible.

Captain chair can definitely help with that, but you don't need one to exercise your core effectively. Do what works for you, and follow the basics.

