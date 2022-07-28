6 CrossFit Workout Moves for Women To Get Fit Faster

Several fitness enthusiasts across the globe have sworn by CrossFit since its introduction in 2000. CrossFit is a form of exercise involving functional movements performed at high intensity. It has its own registered trademark and thousands of affiliated fitness establishments nationwide.

Owing to its high-intensity functional movements, CrossFit has a reputation of providing people with the best results in terms of strength, agility and even weight loss, quicker than most other exercise methods. It may be a good path for women looking to get fitter with a more holistic approach.

Best CrossFit Moves for Women

Here are six of the best CrossFit movements for women to get sculpted and stronger. Add these exercises to your routine three to four times a week for the best results. Let's get started:

1) Dumbbell Thrusters

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Load them on your shoulders, and stand straight with your feet wider than hip distance apart.

• Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the ground, and push yourself back up by straightening your legs.

• Use the momentum from the movement to drive your arm up, and press the dumbbell up in the air above your head.

• Return the dumbbell back to its starting position over your shoulder, and begin the next rep.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2) Box Jumps

Here's how they're done:

• Stand in front of a high box.

• Dip low and jump into the air, launching yourself onto the box.

• Land with a bend in your knees, and straighten your legs before getting off the box for your next rep.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Kettlebell Swings

Here's how they're done:

• Place the kettlebell ahead of you between both your feet.

• Hinge forward at your hips; bend your knees slightly, and grab the handles of the kettlebell.

• Hike it back between your thighs, and shoot your hips forward, straightening out your knees as well.

• Drive the kettlebell up to shoulder level, before letting it swing back down and between your thighs.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Overhead Lunges

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Press them up over your head, and hold them with your elbows straight.

• Step one foot forward and get into a lunge position, maintaining the weight over your head.

• Stand back up, and bring your legs together before starting the next rep.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

5) Burpees

Here's how they're done:

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Drop your hands down to the floor in front of your feet.

• Jump out by kicking your legs back to get into a high plank position.

• Drop your entire weight to the floor.

• Push yourself back up and jump forward to bring your feet behind your hands.

• Jump off the ground straight into the air. Drop down for your next rep upon landing.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps.

6) Medicine Ball Sit-ups

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a medicine ball in your hands, and lay on the floor. Hold the ball right above your shoulders. Bend your legs so your knees point the ceiling.

• Sit up, and bring yourself close to your bent legs while pushing the medicine ball over your head.

• Lay back down slowly before starting the next rep.

• Continue this move for 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

CrossFit can be for anybody. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. Perform the aforementioned exercises a few times a week to ensure you get the best results out of them.

They'll prove to be effective in building strength and muscle, shedding fat and keeping your stamina up. Eat well; recover frequently, and drink plenty of water.

