6 Dumbbell Exercises for Men to Get Serious Lat Gains

Are you looking for the best dumbbell exercises for men? Do you want to build your lats? You are in the right place.

There are many reasons why dumbbell exercises for men are so popular. In addition to offering a wider range than almost any other piece of gym equipment, dumbbell exercises will also help you accelerate fat loss, strengthen maximum muscle mass, help build lats and even level up your cardio.

When you're exercising, the lats help stabilize your lower back and transfer energy from your hips to your shoulders. By occupying the region between your rib cage and arms, well-developed lats broaden the width of your physique.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Men

The lats also play a significant role in the development of pulling strength in the upper body. The lats are as functional as they are attractive, whether you're pulling yourself over a wall in an obstacle course race or encircling your opponent in a grappling match.

Here are some of the best dumbbell exercises for men:

1) Dumbbell row

This is one of the initial workouts to be included in dumbbell exercises for men. Simple forward flexion is used, along with holding a dumbbell in one arm and resting the other on a bench or rack for balance.

Instructions:

Beginning from a standing position, grip a single dumbbell in your right hand.

Hinge forward at this point until your torso is almost parallel to the ground.

As you do this, maintain a tight core and a distance between your feet of shoulder width.

In order to maintain balance, rest your left hand on a box or bench.

To slowly return to the beginning, pull the dumbbell back to a point just above your belly button.

2) Elevated plank row

This is one of the best dumbbell exercises for men that utilizes the bench. If you stand in the right position, you'll offer your lats and midback lots of beneficial work.

Instructions:

Take a single-arm plank position on the bench with your elbow externally rotated in front of you and your legs spread wide.

By tensing your glutes and obliques, lift the dumbbell while maintaining a low hip position.

Row the weight up until it is parallel to your torso, hold for a moment to engage your back, and then lower it back down.

3) Renegade row

This is yet another one of the best dumbbell exercises for men that strengthens your back, engages up your abs, and creates anti-rotational strength in a single motion. The key to making the most of this motion is to concentrate even more on your plank placement, despite the temptation to concentrate on the movement's "row" component.

Instructions:

Position yourself in a press-up position with the handles of two dumbbells in your hands.

Row the right dumbbell up to your abs while maintaining core tension, then return to the starting position.

To complete one rep, repeat with the left dumbbell.

4) Dumbbell uppercut

Along with providing a powerful cardiac boost, it increases push strength and power, making it the best dumbbell exercise for men.

Instructions:

Standing with an underhand grip, hold two dumbbells at shoulder height.

Take the boxing posture and, while pivoting on your right foot, punch upwards with your right arm.

Repeat on the opposite side after returning to the starting position.

5) Dumbbell upright row

The upright row is a unilateral exercise that can aid in correcting any muscular imbalances that have arisen throughout the course of your weightlifting career. Additionally, it increases your range of motion, making it the best dumbbell exercise for men.

Instructions:

Dumbbells should be held with an overhand grip in front of your torso.

To move the weight up towards your chin, raise your elbow up and to the side while activating your shoulder muscles.

Return to the starting position while lowering slowly.

6) Dumbbell spider curl

There are several reasons that make this one of the best dumbbell exercises for men. You can move more freely than you can with a traditional curl while your arms are dangling forward, for starters. Your arm muscles are also constantly tense throughout the whole range of motion due to the position's inherent characteristics.

Instructions:

Lay on an inclined bench with a dumbbell in each hand hanging below your shoulders.

Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders by utilizing your biceps.

Repeat as you slowly revert to your starting position.

Conclusion

When the lats are fully formed, they resemble two wings on either side of your torso and help you achieve the "V-taper" esthetic that so many people desire. As always, it's important to engage your mind and muscles while exercising, so get used to concentrating on your lats.

