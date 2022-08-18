6 Easy Acro Yoga Poses and Exercises for Beginners

Acro yoga is a fun combination of acrobatics and yoga. This form of yoga draws certain traditions, practices, and methodologies from circus arts, cheerleading, and dance acro. It’s partner-based, so it’s essential to build a partnership and work in cooperation.

Acro yoga is a unique form of yoga wherein acrobatics blend with traditional yoga techniques for a holistic workout. Acrobatic skills are combined with physical exercises to prevent injuries and build strength.

Acro Yoga Poses For Beginners

The following are six easy acro yoga pose for beginners:

1) Plank on Plank

Plank on Plank is a simple but challenging pose that helps you familiarize yourself with AcroYoga. It requires strength and balance, as well as core and arm strength.

Here's how you do this acro yoga pose:

Starting in the plank pose, the one at the base should straighten their arms and engage their core.

Shoulders should be stacked over wrists, with palms pressed firmly into the ground. Fingers should be spread out for balance.

The flyer should grab the base’s ankles or calves, step one foot up onto their shoulder, and the other on the opposite shoulder.

The feet can hook around the base’s shoulder (or simply extend past the shoulders if the flyer is on the taller side). You can tuck your toes and balance on their shoulder blades, if possible.

2) Plank Press

Plank Press is a great beginner’s acro yoga pose that helps both partners get used to supporting each other’s weight while also establishing trust between them.

To do this yoga pose:

The base should lie on their back, with their knees bent and feet on the ground.

They should place their feet into the hips of the flyer, who stands at their feet facing them.

The flyer should tall with arms out to create a 'T' shape with their body, keeping the core engaged.

The base should bend their knees, bringing their body closer to the ground.

The flyer should keep their feet on the ground, and stand upright at all times.

Repeat this motion a few times to get used to supporting the weight of the other person.

3) Folded Leaf

The folded leaf is a sequence of easy acro yoga poses, encouraging flyers to gradually and bravely lift off the ground, helping them establish trust and familiarity with the sensation.

Here's how you do this yoga move:

Start in the plank press by standing behind your partner, who's lying down on the ground. Bend at the knees, and grab your partner’s legs with straight arms.

The flyer should bend their knees, and the base should lower their shoulders.

Both should lean forward and put their shoulders on top of each other.

The flyer should begin to extend their legs straight up, lifting themselves off the ground.

The base should keep a small bend in their knees to maintain stability and avoid locking out their legs.

4) Partner Forward Fold

These poses create a beautiful combined shape for both partners in the pose, and can be made to assist forward folds.

Here's how you do this move:

Stand back-to-back with your partner, making sure your feet are about twice as wide as your hips.

Hook your elbows, and lean forward till you feel a stretch in your chest muscles.

The base should stand with their back straight, and the flyer should begin to lean forward.

The flyer should lift off the ground as they move with the base.

The base can keep their torso at hip level while they're doing the above step. They can also bend their knees into their chest, or straighten them up towards the sky or in a wide straddle stretch.

5) Fish on a Rock

The Fish on a Rock is a relaxing Acro Yoga pose. It's great for opening the hips and the base while also working the back of the flyer.

Here's how you do this posture:

The base should move into the child’s pose with their hands extended out in front of them and knees spread as they rest their forehead on the ground.

The flyer should lies down on their back over the base’s body, so that their back arches over the base’s for a nice stretch.

The flyer should extend their legs and let their arms go out to the sides to completely surrender to the pose.

6) Down Dog L-Shape

The down dog L-shape is an easy acro yoga pose that allows the base to lengthen the spine while in Downward Facing Dog, and the flyer to strengthen their arms in a handstand.

To do this yoga move:

The base should move into the downward facing dog, using their hands to press into the floor and reach their tailbone.

The flyer should stand facing away from the base’s hands.

The flyer should step to the side, between the base’s hands, and fold forward, placing their hands a few inches in front of the base’s hands.

The flyer should keep their hands directly under their shoulders.

Once the flyer has their feet on the low back, they should lengthen through the legs and make an upside-down 'L' shape with their body.

Takeaway

Eventually, the most important thing about acro yoga is having fun. If you’re doing it with people you trust—moral support is crucial for beginners.

If you’re open to the possibility of making strange, inelegant shapes that won’t win any awards but make everyone laugh, you’ll likely have a good time when you do acro yoga. This form of yoga also makes for a good workout.

Edited by Bhargav