6 Easy Exercises for Men to Build Upper Abs

Your physical appearance depends on every muscle group, so it's importance to build the upper abs.

Speaking of core muscles, the muscle group can be divided into three parts - upper abs, lower abs, and obliques (sides). Here, we will discuss the exercises that help you build the upper abs.

Before understanding the exercises that help build upper abs, it’s important to know the utility of upper abs and why you must work on them.

Importance of Upper Abs

The upper abs are the long muscles that begin at the bottom of the sternum and extend all the way up to the bottom of the pelvis.

The upper abs can help with a movement known as 'flexion', which essentially means the movement of the torso towards the lower body.

There are two types of primary movements that the upper abs help with. First, move the hips towards the torso. Second, move the spine towards the knees.

Best Exercises to Build Upper Abs

The following six exercises can help you focus more on your upper abs. However, it must be noted that the other parts of the core muscles feel some degree of resistance during the exercises too.

1) Stability Ball Crunch

The stability ball crunch requires you to place your back against the surface of the ball and roll backwards.

The upper body should be slightly behind the ball, middle back on the ball, and feet firmly on the ground.

Place your hands behind your head, and proceed to do crunches. When you’re doing crunches, be cautious not to use your hand to push forward your head. Use your abdominal muscles to pull yourself upwards.

Ideally, you should do approximately 15-20 reps before relaxing.

2) Hollow Hold

The hollow hold is a reverse plank where you balance your body on your lower back and posterior.

Use your abdominal muscles to hold up your torso and legs in a bracket position. It’s important to relax when you feel the pressure shifting from your core muscles to your tailbone, as that shift will not help build upper abs.

3) Weighted Cable Crunch

You will require access to a cable pulley machine to do weight cable crunches. You need to attach the ropes to the anchor, and adjust them above your head.

Hold the two ends of the ropes, and bend forward to crunch. While crunching, your hands should just hold the ropes and your abs should do the pulling. That’s the only way it will help build upper abs.

In such exercises, it’s important to maintain a strong muscle-mind connection for proper muscle engagement.

4) Hanging Knee Raise

Hanging knee raises are slightly more advanced. You need to grip the pull-up bar, and let your body extend towards the floor. Use your abdominal muscles to pull your knees towards your chest.

You can find a guide to doing hanging knee raises here.

5) Sit-up

An extremely common exercise for core muscles are sit-ups.

To do sit-ups, you need to lie on a mat, and fold your legs from your knees and feet firmly on the ground. Put your hands behind your head. This is your starting position.

From this position, use your abdominal muscles to pull your upper body towards your thighs. It’s essential to maintain a muscle-mind connection to avoid using the body’s momentum or hand pressure to push your upper body.

It’s absolutely important to engage your core muscles to successfully build upper abs.

6) Dead Bug Pullover

To do dead bug pullovers, you need to know the dead bug exercise first. You can find a guide for dead bugs here.

For the pullover, instead of shifting your hands alternatively, hold a kettlebell or a dumbbell overhead. When your right leg extends, your arms move backwards, holding the weight. When your right leg comes in, your arms move overhead using the weight. You have the same motion for your arms when your left leg extends.

Bottom Line

While knowing the exercises that help you build upper abs, you must allow your core muscles enough rest.

Without the recovery period, the fibers will not be able to become thicker and stronger, rendering most of your efforts fruitless.

It’s absolutely important to club exercise and rest with proper nutrition and hydration to reap the optimum benefits of your workout routine.

