6 Easy Exercises for Weight Loss in 2022

Weight loss is one of the most important things to do, especially if you're overweight or looking to tone up. You're probably wondering how to lose weight.

Weight loss can be taxing, annoying, and quite frustrating. The truth is that losing weight isn't always about hitting the gym every day and starving yourself. However, it need not be as nerve-wracking as you might think it to be. It's about finding an activity you enjoy doing and incorporating it into your daily routine.

Exercises for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Burpee

A burpee is the classic bodyweight exercise that has become a staple of CrossFit programs. Its name comes from the fact that it combines two exercises: a squat and a push-up.

Here's how it's done:

Sart in an upright standing position with your feet together. Move into a squat by dropping down till your butt touches the heels and back up again.

From there, place both hands on the floor in front of you as if you were going to do push-ups.

Instead, instead kick both legs behind you so that they land about halfway between the knees and feet. That gets you into a starting position for another squat before going back up again.

Repeat these steps till failure — or as many times as possible within a set time frame — and rest for 30 seconds before repeating another set, if required.

For optimal results when doing this workout at home or at the gym, try not only relying on machines but also using freeweights like kettlebells or dumbbells, as they force the muscles to work harder than most machines.

2) Running

Running is a great way to lose weight and keep it off. A study published in the Journal of Obesity found that regular running – even if you do very little – can help you shed pounds.

Running for 30 minutes at least five times a week can burn about 500 calories, which is a lot compared to other exercises like walking and cycling. It's not just good for burning calories but also helps with muscle strengthening and toning as well as improving the cardiovascular system.

However, if you're new to running or want to take up jogging regularly, start gently by going shorter distances initially (like 2 miles) before increasing the distance gradually. It's important to enjoy what you're doing, so don't push yourself too hard right away, as that could lead to injury instead of weight loss.

3) Squat

Squats are an easy way to burn calories and build muscle. They're done as follows:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, with toes turned out about 30 degrees.

Lower down into a squat by bending your knees till they form a 90-degree angle.

Pause for a second, and drive back up through the heels of your feet by extending at the ankles, knees, and hips to complete one rep.

If you’re trying to lose weight, aim for three sets of ten reps with 30 seconds of rest between sets. If you’re focusing on building strength or size, try to get four sets of five reps with 60 seconds of rest in between — you can even go heavier if that works best for you.

4) Plank

Plank is a great exercise for weight loss. They're a good way to strengthen the core and keep it strong, which can help you perform better in other exercises, like push-ups and crunches.

To do a plank:

Lie on the floor with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet flat on the floor (or try out our plank variations).

Place your forearms parallel to each other underneath your shoulders.

Raise your butt up so that it's in line with the rest of your body.

Make sure not to arch or sag too much by keeping everything tight. Hold this position for 30 seconds, with no break in between sets, if possible.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a good exercise to do if you want to burn calories and lose weight quickly.

If your goal is to get lean and toned, mountain climbers can help you accomplish that by increasing your heart rate. They also work the abs and lower back muscles.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on an elevated surface, such as a box or bench, keeping the knees bent at 90 degrees while holding onto something for support, if needed (you can also do this exercise from the floor).

Exhale as you bring one knee towards your chest, and quickly return it back to the starting position before switching the legs in a rapid motion for 30 seconds (aim for three sets).

Repeat two more times for 60 seconds.

6) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great way to get the heart rate up, and they're also a great way to warm up before an intense workout. They can be done anywhere and at any time and do not require any equipment.

If you want to make sure your heart rate is elevated long enough for the calories burned to contribute toward weight loss, it's important that the exercise lasts at least ten minutes.

If you want to lose weight more quickly or burn more calories during the day (rather than just after exercising), try doing jumping jacks multiple times throughout the day.

Takeaway

If you want to lose weight, it’s important that you don’t just focus on one exercise. Try to incorporate a variety of exercises into your workout routine so that you can achieve the best results.

If you can find a way to make the aforementioned exercises work for you and incorporate them into your regular routine, you should get rid of those unwanted pounds.

