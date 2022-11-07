6 Easy Exercises You Can Do While Watching TV To Lose Weight

Would you believe if we said that you can lose weight while you're watching TV?

Even though watching TV is entertaining, too much sitting is detrimental to your body and your general health. Why not work out as you watch TV instead of lounging on the couch? The good news is that you can perform a ton of exercises in your living room while watching your favorite program!

You heard us right! It is possible to perform a rigorous sweat-inducing and muscle-building bodyweight workout while watching television. You only need to make the appropriate movements to keep your head up and your eyes steady as you lose weight.

What Can I Do While Watching TV to Lose Weight?

Every hour has about 15 minutes of advertisements, so if you develop some motivational techniques, you can use that time to become fitter than you've ever been. For those streaming ad-free episodes, we've got you covered too! You can exercise at the end of each episode.

There are countless methods to be active without giving up screen time or your couch-bound position. So, to enjoy the best of both worlds, here are six easy exercises you can do to lose weight while binge-watching your favorite shows:

1. Jumping Jacks

Even though commercials only run for 30 to 90 seconds, you may fit in some cardio during this time by doing continuous jumping jacks. Jumping jacks will assist in burning off some of your fat. In fact, even brief cardio sessions lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses.

Jumping jacks also make a great warm-up exercise if you are going to complete the workout later.

Here’s how to do it:

To start, stand upright with your legs and your arms at your sides.

Jump up, stretch your feet wider than hip-width apart, and extend your arms about shoulder-width above your head.

Bringing your legs closer together and lowering your arms, jump once more.

Return to your initial position.

2. High Knees

All of the muscles in your legs are strengthened during a high knee workout, which also increases heart rate, enhances momentum, improves coordination, and helps you lose weight.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be hip-width apart as you stand.

With the palms of your hands facing down and your elbows bent in front of you, form a fist.

Do not lower your chest.

Your left and right knees should be raised to your chest as you rapidly but smoothly begin running in place.

Keep performing this move for as long as you like.

3. Twisted Plank

Planks target your abdominal muscles to burn calories and lose weight. Want to add some flavor to your timed plank routine? Try twisting the plank.

Here’s how to do it:

Simply squat to assume the plank position.

Turn completely to the right, dropping to your right elbow.

You can also raise your right arm into the air.

Hold for 45 seconds before alternating to the opposite side.

Repeat 5-7 times.

4. Triceps Dips

The triceps dip exercise is a great way to tone and build muscles in your back, shoulders, chest, forearms, and belly. To lose weight and tone your arms, perform this exercise more frequently.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a seat in front of the TV.

Your hands should be on the seat's edge as you sit.

Your weight will be supported by your arms as you slide your butt forward until it is off the seat.

Bend and straighten your elbows.

Perform three sets of ten dips each.

5. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great exercise to lose weight. It works your core as well, making it the ideal exercise for getting rid of stubborn belly fat and showing off your abs.

Here’s how to do it:

Get into the prolonged push-up posture for this exercise, but keep your head raised and your eyes fixed on the TV.

As you raise the second leg, flex one knee towards your chest and then straighten it.

For a minute, keep "jogging" in this manner.

Take a minute to recover, then perform for another minute.

6. Step-Ups

Exercises that involve stepping up are among the best all-around exercises because they have a variety of advantages. The step-up workout, being an aerobic activity, helps you lose weight while also enhancing stamina.

Here’s how to do it:

Drag a solid platform that can support your weight.

Start by putting your right foot on the step (or platform), then raise your left leg.

Keep your right foot in place while setting your left foot back about 12 inches.

Repeat 10-12 times while bringing the left foot back up.

After that, raise and lower your right foot in a similar manner.

Conclusion

Being a couch potato once in a while is not a problem. However, remember that your body only occasionally requires a break. Even if you might be able to spend hours on the couch, it's crucial to ensure that your body gets enough workouts throughout the day.

The aforementioned exercises are a great way to lose weight while binging on your favorite shows.

