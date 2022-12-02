6 Easy Laughter Yoga Exercises to Try Today

Laughter yoga is a relaxing exercise that is enjoyable to do. The stresses of daily life prevent laughter from occurring naturally and frequently, which is the ideal situation. These stressors include things like isolation, disease, dire financial circumstances, etc.

Unlike other strenuous physical activities, laughter yoga is beneficial for the elderly and the ill. They benefit physically, intellectually, and spiritually from laughing, which enhances their well-being.

Although laughter yoga cannot treat every illness, it has a number of beneficial effects. It diminishes body aches and pains, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and lowers the danger of heart problems.

What are the Benefits of Laughter Yoga

Even while it almost seems ridiculous to think that laughing might be good for your health, research in this field shows that it does.

Here are some of the benefits offered by laughter yoga:

Laughter increases the body's T cells and immunoglobulins, which strengthens the immune system and the body's natural defense system.

Laughter yoga is beneficial for heart health. According to a study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, laughing improves blood flow.

It is a simple aerobic workout. It allows us to laugh for longer than the average titter or chortle. According to research from Stanford University, 10 minutes of hearty, prolonged laughter has the same cardiovascular benefits as 30 minutes on a rowing machine!

The practice of laughter yoga oxygenates the body. We unknowingly inhale more deeply and exhale more slowly than usual.

Natural painkillers are released through laughter yoga. Numerous academic researchers have found that laughing considerably raises pain thresholds.

Regular laughter tones the muscles of the face. Like a facelift without the use of a scalpel!

A successful therapeutic technique for depression is laughter yoga.

Laughter yoga promotes resilience and a positive outlook on overcoming obstacles in life.

It has been demonstrated that laughing yoga can ease concerns, fears, and anxiety.

Best Laughter Yoga Exercises

A small amount of laughter each day releases "feel-good hormones and cells," which aid the body in healing or repairing itself. The unwell must participate in the straightforward laughter yoga movements described below in order to experience all these advantages.

Here’s a list of some of the best laughter yoga exercises to try:

1) Lion laughter

Maintain an open mouth and fully extend your tongue. To laugh from your gut, roar while spreading your hands out like a lion's paws.

Your tongue, throat, and muscles of the face should all feel nicely stretched. You can let loose and have

2) Humming laughter

Hum while you laugh and cover your lips. The lips are closed during this sort of laughter, and the person attempts to laugh while creating a humming noise that reverberates throughout the cranium. Make humorous motions while gazing into other people's eyes.

3) Silent laughter

Widen your mouth in laughter while remaining silent. When performing this with others, you can also make humorous motions and gaze directly into their eyes.

4) Mental floss laughter

Imagine that you have a dental floss thread wrapped between your fingers. Now visualize threading floss between your ears to remove the "stinking thinking" that can accumulate in the mind like dental plaque. Wiggle it back and forth while giggling. Be thorough with it! Then discard the "floss" and the concerns.

5) Puppy breath

Seated cross-legged. Short, rapid, panting breaths in and out of the mouth should be used, as if you were a playful puppy. If you like, you can also get on your hands and knees and simulate a dog, which should induce spontaneous laughter.

6) Cell phone laughter

Take out your makeshift phone and place it in your ear. Act as if you are having the funniest discussion ever as you stroll around giggling and talking to people. Imagine humorous texts arriving if you choose to text. Show them to us while you're interacting with others.

Conclusion

A typical laughter yoga practice includes some warm-up chanting and clapping ("Ho, ho, ha, ha, ha"), a few deep breaths, and a lengthy expiration before moving into a 15 to 20-minute laughter meditation.

Simply urge your breath out while widening your smile. At first, you could feel foolish, but when you're with others who are devoted to laughing, the imaginary version frequently becomes the actual thing.

