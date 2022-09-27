6 Easy Yoga Exercises to do Before Going to Bed

If you've done yoga, you know it can be a great way to relax and unwind. It also helps with your sleep and mental health, as well as reducing stress.

That's because many of the poses in yoga are meant to help you slow down and relax — which is exactly what you need before bedtime. If you're looking for some more ways to ease into sleep after a stressful day or workweek, a few easy yoga exercises can do the trick:

Easy Yoga Exercises You Can Do Before Going To Bed

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Reclining Goddess pose

The reclining goddess pose can be done with your back flat on the floor, or with a bolster under your knees.

If you are just starting out and are not comfortable lying down on the floor, this pose might work better for you if you use a pillow or blanket to support your lower back.

Place it diagonally across from one hip so that it supports both hips equally. Lie down, and fold over onto your side so that most of your bodyweight is supported by the prop. Free up space in front of you to place your hands comfortably on either side of the chest or heart chakra (center between collarbones).

To do this pose:

Lie down on your back, and bring your legs out by your side.

Bend your knees inward, and form a circular position with your legs as you join your soles together.

You should feel a stretch in the groin and surrounding areas - a sign that your muscles are opening up.

Drive your legs into the ground till the bottom of your legs touches the floor. Hold this position for as long as you can.

2) Child's Pose

The child's pose is a great, beginner-level pose that can help relieve stress and open up stiff muscles in the body. It's relatively simple to do and doesn't require much flexibility.

To do it, follow these steps:

Lay on your stomach with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bend your elbows to prop yourself up, and let your head drop down so that you’re resting on a pillow or towel (or even a folded blanket).

Raise your arms straight over you so that they are perpendicular to the floor.

3) Forward Fold

This exercise stretches out many muscles, including in the hamstrings and calves— which can tighten up after a long day of sitting or running around.

It also helps improve spinal flexibility by lengthening muscles that support the spine, such as those in the lower back region. This pose is especially helpful for those who have trouble sleeping due to back pain.

That's because it releases tension from these areas while also calming nerves. Here's how this pose is done:

Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Inhale as you raise your arms above your head, and exhale as you fold forward at the hips, bringing your hands towards the floor in front of you.

If possible, bring your hands all the way down to the mat; if not, simply rest them on top of each other at shoulder height.

4) Cat Cow Pose

The cat cow pose is a spinal stretch designed to relieve the back of pain or stiffness.

It dervies its name from its motions resembling that of a cow, transitioning into the stance of a cat. This is an easy yoga pose most people can do while lying down. Here's how to do it:

Lie on one side with both legs straight.

Bend your top leg at 90 degrees so that it forms a right angle with the body.

Your bottom leg should remain straight and in line with your body for support.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute on each side of the body before switching sides.

Start on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under the shoulders.

Inhale as you arch your back up, pulling the belly button in towards the spine.

Exhale as you round the back into a low backbend or hollow position (like a cat).

5) Happy Baby Pose

The happy baby pose (Anandabalasana) is a popular yoga pose that can help you open up and stretch out the muscles in the hamstrings and lower back. It's one of the best stretches to do.

Here's how to do this yoga pose:

Lie on your back, and bend both knees, bringing them close to your hips.

Lift the bottom of each foot off the ground, and bring your heels toward your pelvis so that the tops of your feet rest on either side of your pubic bone.

Pulling gently with your arms straight above the head, lift from the base of the tailbone up through the crown at least two inches to increase the opening in the groin area for better circulation and flexibility. Hold for 30 seconds.

This pose opens the hips; improves balance, flexibility and circulation in the lower body

6) Corpse Pose

The corpse pose is another popular exercise for its simplicity and ease. It's the most relaxing of all poses and is very easy to perform. It's normally performed as a finsher after intense yoga sessions and can help the body and mind calm down after a long, stressful day.

Here's how to do it:

Lie down on the floor in any comfortable position with your arms by your sides and palms facing up.

Relax your body and mind; breathe deeply, close your eyes, and let go of any tension in the body.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga exercises are simple and easy to do before going to bed.

You can do them in a sequence, or just pick the ones that feel most comfortable for you. If you have any questions about yoga or other alternative therapies for insomnia, please consult your doctor or a yoga trainer.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you do yoga? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far