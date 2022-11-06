6 Easy Yoga Exercises for Sore Joints

Most people deal with sore joints or joint pain of some kind. Numerous different causes, such as accidents or illnesses, may lead to joint discomfort, and muscle soreness, bursitis, and arthritis may all be related to it. At the end of the day, sore joints can be quite uncomfortable, no matter the reason.

When it hurts, you'll probably utilize the joint less and put less weight on it because of the pain. Over time, that deficiency weakens the muscles in the area, which exacerbates the discomfort. Additionally, the range of motion of these muscles is reduced when they are not used as often.

Yoga is a great way to help those who have sore joints or joint irritation. Studies have indicated that regular yoga practice helps lower joint pain in people with specific types of arthritis, improves joint flexibility, and releases stress and strain to promote better sleep.

Which Yoga is Best for Sore Joints?

Yoga practice helps stabilize and relieve sore joints by strengthening the muscles around them. Strengthening knee flexors, knee extensors, hip extensors, and hip abductors is important for people with hip and knee pain.

Here are some of the best yoga exercises for sore joints:

1. Camel Pose

Camel pose is widely known to improve flexibility and add strength to the joints. It helps in easing out sore joints.

Here’s how to do it:

Your hands should be on your hips when you kneel on the yoga mat.

The soles of your feet have to be pointed upward; your knees aligned with your shoulders.

Pull your tailbone inwards to your pubis as you inhale, as though being squeezed from the navel.

Achieve a straight arm position by simultaneously arching your back and sliding your palms over your feet.

Keep your neck in a balanced position without straining or flexing it.

Exhale, then return to the starting position slowly. Straighten yourself up, pull your hands back and place them on your hips.

2. High Lunge Pose

Also known as the crescent lunge pose, it is a hip-opening posture that helps in building balance and stability. This exercise helps in relieving sore joints.

Here's how to do it:

Step your right foot between your arms as you advance from the downward dog position.

Your front knee should be over your front heel as you firmly plant both legs.

Take a deep breath and elevate your torso so that your shoulders are over your hips.

With palms facing one another, raise your arms upward.

Reach through the hind heel and distribute weight evenly between the two legs.

Pull the navel up and in as you extend your tailbone towards the ground.

Elevate the chest, soften the shoulder blades down the back, and draw the lower ribs in.

Look forward or upwards towards your thumbs while maintaining a level chin.

After a few breaths (three to five), exhale while sweeping your arms to the floor.

3. Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose

This is a great pose for sore joints as it helps in stretching the inner thighs, hamstrings, and calf muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Lay on your back with your legs stretched and your feet contracted, pushing through the heels.

Bring the right knee to your torso while exhaling, wrap a strap around the right foot's arch, or clasp your big toe with your first two fingers.

With your right leg raised to the ceiling, and while keeping both shoulders on the mat, extend your arms straight.

Keep your left leg in place and use your hand to squeeze the top of your left thigh downward.

Your hamstrings will feel a gentle stretch as you extend through the right heel.

Open your right leg out and bring it toward the floor on your right side after holding the position for five breaths.

Hold the left hip firmly in place and remain in the position for five more breaths.

Return your leg to the center before lowering it to the floor once more.

Continue on the opposite side.

4. Chair Pose

This exercise strengthens the hips, thighs, and calves, which improves knee function. The child pose is also known to be a total body toner.

Here’s how to do it:

As you stand, elevate your chest and keep your legs and feet together.

Take a seat, as though in a chair, and lean back.

Having your feet hip-width apart may provide better stability and support for beginners.

Raise your arms overhead while keeping your weight on your heels.

5. Bridge pose

In addition to strengthening the IT band, this exercise is excellent for glutes and hamstrings, and eases sore joints. Knee pain or sore joints occurs when the IT band is too slack.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet must be shoulder-width apart.

Keep your knees bent and your arms at your sides as you lay face up.

Raise your body off the ground by focusing on your glutes and pushing through your heels until you are only supported by your shoulders.

6. Twisted Triangle Pose

Your back hip rotates out while your front leg is stretched out straight, which can cause the knee to experience lateral shear stress. This helps alleviate pain from sore joints.

Instructions to follow:

Stand with your feet broader than hip-width apart

Keep your right and left toes 45 degrees apart, point forward and outward respectively.

Place your right arm outside your left foot on the ground.

Twist your body and raise your left arm to the ceiling.

Conclusion

Yoga might be the best form of physical activity to prevent as well as treat an ongoing incidence of joint pain. It is mild, low-impact, and improves bone health, circulation, and muscles around the joints.

Beginners who experience joint pain may wish to stay away from brisk and strenuous programs like Power Yoga, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, and Bikram since they may put them at greater risk for joint strain and injuries.

