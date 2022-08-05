6 Easy Yoga Poses for Hair Growth

As more people become aware of yoga's benefits for hair growth, it's becoming more and more common to practice yoga for hair growth.

To achieve the luxurious locks you've always desired, all you need to do is stretch out a yoga mat and strike a posture. There are many all-encompassing health benefits of yoga.

This traditional exercise regimen, which is also a way of life, is renowned for curing skin and hair problems as well as preserving inner and mental health.

There are various yoga asanas that can aid in hair growth if you're tired of your short bob and want your locks to be longer. In reality, yoga poses for hair growth and improved health has gained considerable popularity internationally due to the fabulous outcomes it can produce.

Best Yoga Poses for Hair Growth

Hair loss is a condition both men and women experience. One of the most popular searches on the internet is how to stop hair falling, but fighting it is required right now, not worrying about it more.

Here are six yoga poses for hair growth that also aid in minimising hair loss and enhancing the health of the hair.

1) Downward Facing Dog

This is one of the best yoga poses for hair growth, back pain and sinuses, as well as for reducing stress, depression, and insomnia. It increases blood flow to the scalp, which supports healthy hair follicle function and promotes hair growth.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your palms down on the yoga mat while standing on all fours.

As you stand up, reposition your legs so that your body forms an inverted 'V'.

Maintain a straight back, straight arms, and a pushed-in stomach.

Keep your gaze on your navel and your head lowered.

Stay in that position while taking five deep breaths.

2) Headstand

It increases blood flow, which reduces balding, hair thinning and hair loss. Additionally, this is one of the best yoga poses for hair growth and helps stop premature hair ageing.

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel down, join your fingers, and droop your head to the ground.

Gently lift your legs up to stand upside down and perpendicular to the floor while stabilising the crown of your skull with your hands clasped together.

Keep your arms straight and your legs together.

Once your body is securely in place for a few seconds, try to hold equilibrium.

Exhale while in the pose, inhale and relax your toes.

3) Shoulder Stand

This is one of the finest yoga poses for hair growth, as it's beneficial for the thyroid, which affects hair fall. By allowing blood to circulate to the head, this stance hydrates the scalp and promotes the growth of luxuriant hair.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay flat on your back while straightening your legs and back.

Keep your buttocks up and straight while using your forearms to support your body.

While keeping your spine straight, let your body rest on your shoulders.

Keep your neck straight, your eyes on your feet and toes firmly planted.

Hold the posture; take a few breaths in and out, and let go.

4) Camel Pose

It offers various benefits, including better digestion, stronger back muscles and better posture. It's one of the nest yoga poses for hair growth, as it stimulates scalp nerves and boosts blood flow to the head.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your knees slightly apart as you knelt down on the yoga mat.

Try to reach your hands out, and touch the bottoms of your feet while bending backwards.

Maintain an upward posture while looking back.

Before releasing, continue to hold this pose for a few breaths.

5) Rabbit Pose

Practicing this pose for two minutes every day can result in thicker, healthier hair. This is one of the finest yoga poses for hair growth and is relatively simple to do.

Here’s how to do it:

Your head should be positioned such that it meets your knees as you kneel on the yoga mat.

Allow your head's crown to rest on the ground.

Try to grasp your heels with your hands while maintaining straight arms.

Spend some time in this position before releasing it.

6) Fish Pose

This is one of the simplest yoga poses for hair growth that can be done quickly and without any equipment.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your body upright when you lay on your back.

Place your hands next to your hips with the palms facing down while you slowly invert your knees.

Carefully stand up by tightening your abdominal muscles and extending as much as you can.

Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds with your neck fully arched.

Takeaway

The average age at which people first experience hair loss has significantly decreased as a result of rising daily stress levels, declining food quality, unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking and inherited diseases.

There are several things you may do to dramatically lessen and possibly even stop hair loss. Yoga asanas and pranayama are two of them. Many practitioners have noticed that diligently and consistently practicing these two has encouraged hair development.

