6 Effective Cool Down Exercises You Must Do After Working Out

Is it necessary to do a cool down routine after working out and if yes, what are the stretches that one must do? Is this what you are confused about?

All those who workout, have heard that they must do a cool-down routine after their workout session. Some of us follow this while most of us do not really pay heed to it. Firstly, you must cool down after your workout. The benefits of this are:

1. Stretching after workouts help you recover. When you run, lift weights and use your body weight to lose calories or tone up, you end up exhausting your muscles. If they do not recover properly, you might end up feeling sore. Stretching helps relieve the in-built tension and prevent soreness.

2. Cooling down does not necessarily mean stretching. Walking for 5 minutes is a good cool down method, too. You can use a foam roller, as well.

3. After working out diligently, you end up giving a boost to your brain and heart. They need to be calmed down so as to get them back to their normal pace. A cool-down session helps with tuning them and lowering their elevated rates after a brisk session.

4. If you decide to stretch, you need not stretch every part of your body, i.e. you do not need to stretch for 30-45 minutes. Spend 10-15 minutes to work on only those areas that feel a little tensed and sore.

5. Cooling down also helps in returning the proper muscle balance in your body. This is with regards to the length and tension of the muscles.

There are some very basic cool down exercises that you can do after your workout is over.

Exercise #1

Child’s Pose

Instructions:

Step 1: Kneel down on the floor and extend your arms in front of you. Keep your back straight and your spine neutral.

Step 2: Slowly, lower your arms and forehead towards the floor. Bend your upper body, as well. Your hips must be kept firmly on your toes. Go as low as you can and bring your forehead close to your knees.

Hold this position for 15 seconds and do 4 repetitions.

