6 Effective Exercise Ball Workouts for Beginners

In the realm of fitness and rehabilitation, an exercise ball, also known as a Swiss ball or physio ball, is nothing new. It is made of soft elastic and has a diameter of 35 to 85cm (14 to 34 inches) and is filled with air.

Beginners can benefit with an exercise ball workout as it can help them gain strength and mobility. It can also be used as a warm-up for a longer routine. It is quite beneficial in increasing aerobic endurance, balance, and strength.

6 Exercise Ball Workouts You Can Do as a Beginner

1) Knee folds

This exercise will help you use your abdominal and back muscles to stabilize the posture of your spine and pelvis on the ball, which is great for improving balance. If you keep your legs parallel, you'll activate your inner thighs; if you go for a deep crease at the hip as you lift your knee, you'll start to distinguish leg movement from hip movement, which is crucial for efficient movement.

Here's how to do it:

Sit with your legs parallel, feet flat on the floor, and toes pointing forward on the ball.

Sit up straight on your sit bones, with your spine neutral.

As you lift one knee and elevate the foot off the floor, keep your pelvis balanced and stable.

Place your foot back on the floor.

Switch sides.

2) Squats

Squat to overhead press with a medicine ball is a demanding whole-body workout that builds strength and endurance. Both your arms and legs are used in this exercise. Arms, shoulders, and deltoid muscles are strengthened by performing 10 to 15 exercises. This is a simple and effective exercise that only requires a gym ball.

Here's how to do it:

Hold the Swiss ball over your head with your arms clasped together.

Drop into a squat with your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Lower yourself to a 90-degree angle and then stand up.

3) Standing squeeze

Your hips, lower back, and inner thighs will all benefit from this workout.

Here's how to do it:

First, stand tall and place the ball between your legs, just above your knees.

Squat down and squeeze the ball while making a 90-degree angle with your thighs.

Keep your balance and stay in this posture for as long as possible. It is more difficult to complete this workout with a larger ball. If standing upright is too difficult for beginners, they can lean against a wall or sit in a chair.

For best results, repeat this 10 times for 35-45 seconds each time.

4) Hip-bridge

The bridge on the ball sculpts your abs, back, buttocks, and legs. It will also assist you in being more aware of your alignment.

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back with your calves on the ball and your legs in a tabletop position.

Your spine should be neutral (with a slight curve at the low spine) with arms at your sides.

Maintain a parallel line with your legs. Extend your toes.

As you straighten your legs, push your hips up, stabilizing your abdominal muscles so that your weight rests between your shoulder blades and your body is in a long diagonal line. As you rise, the ball will roll along your legs.

Shoulders should be lowered, and the backs of the arms should be pressed into the mat.

Hold for the duration of a breath cycle. Do 3 sets.

This exercise ball routine will help you train your upper body muscles, including your shoulder, biceps, and triceps.

Reach over to get your hands flat on the floor shoulder-width apart, and place your belly on the ball.

Walk with your hands outstretched and the ball supporting your body until the ball is under your lower tummy.

Raise your knees off the floor and stabilize your upper body (chest open, shoulders down, belly elevated).

Maintain a long line from shoulder to ankle in your plank position.

Hold for ten to thirty seconds

Repeat twice.

Including an exercise ball in your lunge practice is a terrific way to add variety to your workout.

To begin, place your left foot on top of the ball.

Maintain a flat right foot on the floor and a slight bend in your right knee.

Maintain balance by stretching out to the side or reaching forward with your arms in line with your shoulders.

Slowly bend your right knee while keeping your core engaged, hold for a moment, and then straighten your right leg to complete the rep.

Before swapping sides, continue for a few more repetitions.

Conclusion

It's important to remember that physical therapists were the first to employ the exercise ball for rehabilitation. Working out with an exercise ball can help relieve back pain, even if your exercise ball workouts are to improve your core.

Edited by Sabine Algur