6 effective forearm exercises with equipment 

Strong forearms not only look good and enhance confidence, but they also increase the ability to lift more weights and generate more power in every move.

With stronger forearms, you’ll be able to engage more muscles and use weights better. Moreover, it reduces the risk of injuries and improves your body’s overall posture. Also, strengthened and toned arm muscles help protect your joints and stabilise your bones.

Luckily, strengthening your forearms isn’t very complicated. Regular forearm exercises using the right equipment can get you the desired results.

Forearm exercises with equipment:

Here are a few effective workouts that work best for toning and strengthening your forearms.

#1 Dumbbell wrist extension

This exercise helps target your wrist extensor muscles and builds forearm strength and muscle mass.

To perform a dumbbell wrist extension, follow these steps:

Sit straight on the edge of a bench. Hold a dumbbell in your left hand.

Put your left forearm on your left thigh with your palms down and your wrist on top of the left kneecap.

Now curl the dumbbell up as high as you can towards your biceps. Make sure you maintain a tight grip throughout the exercise.

Lower the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Repeat the same with your right hand.

Check out this video:

#2 Hammer Curl

Hammer curls are compound exercises that target your lower arm muscles. This forearm exercise should be included in all your arm workouts.

To perform a hammer curl, follow these steps:

Stand straight and hold two dumbbells on your side. Keep your arms straight and your palms faced upwards.

Slowly raise a dumbbell till your forearm is vertical and your thumb faces your shoulder.

Hold the position for a few seconds, while squeezing your biceps.

Lower the dumbbell to the starting position.

Repeat with your other arm.

Check out this video:

#3 Bicep curls

The bicep curl is a great forearm exercise that targets your upper arm and also works on your lats, triceps and deltoids. It can be done by standing or sitting on a bench.

To perform a bicep curl, follow these steps:

Stand straight, and hold a dumbbell in both your hands.

Keep your arms by your sides.

Breathe easily, and as you exhale, curl the dumbbell up towards your shoulders.

Engage your biceps to curl the dumbbells up.

Make sure you don’t bend forward or lean your back as you bring the weights up.

Engage your core and keep your back upright.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and lower the weights to the starting position.

Check out this video:

#4 Behind-the-back cable curls

Behind-the-back cable curls help build your forearms in a flash. This exercise keeps continuous tension on your biceps and tones all the muscles of your forearms.

To perform behind-the-back cable curls, follow these steps:

Stand in front of a low pulley machine.

Hold the handle of the machine firmly with your left hand.

Walk a few steps forward from the machine.

Put your right foot in front of your left, and slowly take your left arm towards your left shoulder.

Hold the position, and lower your arm.

Check out this video:

#5 Single-arm bottoms up kettlebell press

This exercise allows you to hold the kettlebell upside down. As you press the kettlebell over your head, you need to pulverise its handle to keep it balanced and stable.

To perform a single-arm bottoms up kettlebell press, follow these steps:

Stand straight, and hold a kettlebell in your right hand.

Hold the kettlebell in a bottoms-up position, ie. hold the handle with the round part above your head.

Grab the handle tight; engage your glutes and abs, and take the kettlebell straight over your head. Tighten the muscles and drive force as you take the kettlebell over your head.

Lower the kettlebell, and repeat the same with your left hand.

Check out this video:

#6 Farmer’s carry

The farmer’s carry is an important exercise if you want to enhance your grip and build a powerful forearm. This exercise also helps build a stronger core and enhances your shoulder flexibility.

To perform farmer’s carry, follow these steps:

Stand straight and upright.

Hold a kettlebell or a dumbbell in each hand with a tight grip.

Keep your abs engaged, your chest out and shoulders slightly pulled back.

Start walking a few steps forward with dumbbells in each hand.

Check out this video:

Takeaway

If you do the above-mentioned exercises regularly, you’ll definitely start to see results in a few days. Thanks to these exercises, lifting and gripping weights will be a lot easier, and you’ll be less prone to injuries and strain. However, you should immediately stop if you experience pain or soreness after doing these exercises.

Edited by Bhargav