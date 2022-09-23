6 Effective Mini Weight Loss Exercises for Women

You don't need to join a gym or buy expensive equipment to lose weight. There are several mini workout exercises that are simple and effective.

You can do them anywhere, and you don't need much room at all to do them. On that note, here's a look at a few such workouts:

Weight Loss Exercises For Women

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Standing Twist

The standing twist is an easy-to-perform exercise that involves holding onto a stable object and twisting at the waist. You can also bend one knee slightly for added balance.

This exercise works the core muscles, especially the obliques, which help maintain proper posture while moving through different ranges of motion in daily life.

How to do a standing twist?

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides or overhead (either position works).

Engage your abdominal muscles by drawing inwards as you breathe out deeply through the mouth or nose.

Twist from side to side, and keep your back straight,

#2 Squat Reach

It's done as follows:

To do a squat reach, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand above you.

Start with the weights close to each other, with arms straight. Move them outward, so that they're almost parallel to the floor (or as parallel as you can get).

Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Keep your back straight and head facing forward throughout this movement. Push yourself back up till you're standing straight while keeping the weights overhead

Repeat it all over again.

#3 Russian Twist

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms by your sides.

Lift the shoulders off the ground till you're in a straight line from head to heels. Your hands should be just under your chin, with elbows slightly bent.

Keeping a neutral spine, slowly twist from side to side, keeping the knees together for three repetitions on each side for a total of six reps per set.

What muscles you are working: core and obliques (side abs)

What type of exercise it is: cardio-respiratory, endurance

#4 Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great cardio exercise that can be done anywhere. They're very easy to do, and you don't need any equipment to perform them. You can even do them indoors or outdoors, whether you're watching TV or just relaxing at home.

To do a jumping jack:

Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides.

Spread your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and bring both arms up overhead till they’re parallel with the floor.

Lower your arms as you jump from side to side; land with both feet at the same time.

Repeat for 60 seconds or more till you feel tired enough for one set.

#5 Lunge Hop

This exercise activates glutes, quads, and hamstrings while improving balance and coordination.

Here's how to do the lunge hop

Lunge with your right foot, and put your hands on the floor in front of you.

Hop back up to standing, and lunge down with your left foot; repeat.

Do that for 30 seconds per leg for three sets.

If you find yourself struggling with this exercise due to injury or balance issues, rest on one knee instead of both knees when lunging down (and keep a hand down).

For a more challenging variation that also incorporates core strength using an unstable surface like a Bosu ball, perform the same movement but stay up on one leg rather than hopping up each rep.

#6 Side Lunge

Here's how to do a side lunge:

Stand with your feet together, and step out to the side about two feet.

Raise your arms in a V shape for balance, and keep your back straight as you bend both knees till they are bent at 90 degrees or so.

Make sure neither knee goes past your toes or that hips sway too much — you want to focus on getting a good full range of motion here!

Once you've reached the bottom of this lunge, raise yourself up again tillstanding upright again before switching sides.

Repeat for ten reps per side (20 total).

Takeaway

These mini workouts are a great way to start your workout routine or add some variety to your normal exercise routine. The best part is that they're super simple and don't take up much time at all.

You can do them anywhere, so they're perfect for busy moms who don't have time for long workouts. Plus, they'll give you the results you want without having to invest in expensive equipment or go out of your way to find a gym near you.

