6 Effective Strength Training Exercises You Can Do At Home Without Equipments

No matter what we say, just doing cardio can get monotonous if your main goal is to lose weight. We can understand that you might not have the time to go to the gym. Therefore, you are compelled to believe that cardio is the only option for you.

But what we would also like to tell you is that there are many lifestyle and workout changes that you can make, without any major investments, to speed up the process of weight loss. Diet and strength training are two of these changes.

First, let us look at some diet tips.

1. Stay hydrated. Water not only helps you stay hydrated, but it also helps you get rid of all the toxins.

2. Eat eggs, Greek yoghurt, fish (tuna and salmon), meat (chicken breasts, lean beef), cottage cheese, edamame and soybeans etc. These are some food items that give your body the necessary protein and minerals. Plus, they contain healthy fats. Quinoa and chickpeas are two more items that you can include in your diet.

3. Skipping meals is simply not an option here. Prepare your meals in advance and make sure that you eat something every 3 hours.

4. Fruits and vegetables are a must. You must remember that fruits should be ‘eaten’. We say this because a lot of people feel like drinking fruit juice is the same as eating a fruit. A lot of essential vitamins and minerals are lost in the process of extracting fruit juice. So eat the fruit, do not drink it.

5. Do not give up on fat or carbs completely. You must be aware of the fact that there is a difference between healthy and unhealthy fats. Read the labels and do your research.

Once we have seen the diet tips, let us look at the other part of losing weight. Strength training helps in losing weight. A lot of you might say that this workout regime is not meant for you because you do not have equipments or because you do not wish to bulk up.

Let us bust those myths: strength training can be done without equipments and strength training can help you lose or gain weight without bulking up. It depends on the kind of exercises you choose.

Let us look at a strength training workout that will help you lose weight and can be done without weights.

