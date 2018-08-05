6 Effective Yoga Poses To Ease Lower Back Pain

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 125 // 05 Aug 2018, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The number of people suffering from lower back pain has increased exponentially over the past couple of decades. Reduced physical activity and the everchanging workplace environment only added to this problem.

The back acts as an axis and plays a crucial role in most of the daily activities and it is quintessential that you take good care of the back. Performing stretches are a great way of reducing lower back pain and the slow and controlled motion found in yoga poses is ideal for activating the target muscle group with increased accuracy. Moreover, performing yoga on a regular basis reduces the risk of aggravating back pain in the future.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six effective yoga poses that you could incorporate in your daily schedule to relieve yourself from lower back pain.

Note: All these yoga poses are great for easing the lower back pain. However, if the symptoms persist for longer durations, it is advisable that you visit a doctor and receive proper medication.

#1 Cat and Cow Pose - Marjaryasana and Bitilasana

This yoga stretch targets the hips and the spine.

Instructions:

Step 1: Rest on the floor such that your body weight rests on the knees and the palms. The arms should be fully extended and perpendicular to the floor. Ensure that the thighs are perpendicular to the torso.

Step 2: Lower your abdomen and raise your chin such that the body forms an upward arc.

Step 3: Hold for a second and raise your abdomen while lowering your chin to form a lower arc.

Step 4: Pause for a second and return to the initial position.

Repeat the motion for 10 reps in a slow and controlled motion.

Important tip: People with a history of neck injuries must exercise caution while performing this stretch.

#2 Downward Facing Dog - Adho Mukha Svanasana

Not only does this pose relieve lower back pain, it also activates the hamstrings and glutes found in the lower body.

Instructions:

Step 1: Rest on the floor by resting your body weight on the knees and the palms. Ensure that the arms are directly below the shoulders and the legs are close to each other.

Step 2: Slowly raise your hips towards the ceiling until the body forms an inverted-V on the floor. The arms and the legs should be fully extended in this position.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the pose for 10 reps.

Important tip: Do not rush through the stretch and focus on a controlled motion.

Next up: Sphinx Pose

1 / 5 NEXT