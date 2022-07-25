6 Essential Compound Exercises For Fat Loss On A Busy Day

In a world where most of us are busy and strapped for time, getting to the gym to do exercise is often not an option. However, that doesn't mean you can't achieve your fat-loss goals with the right compound exercises.

In fact, compound exercises can help you get leaner and stronger in less time than ever before. All it takes is some simple planning ahead of time and a commitment on your part.

Best Compound Exercises For Fat Loss On A Busy Day

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Squat To Overhead Press

The squat-to-overhead press is a compound movement that works your entire body. This movement creates an increase in metabolic rate and helps you lose fat, which is why it's important for people who want to burn more calories.

If you're looking for an exercise that can produce results quickly and efficiently, this move should be on your list of go-to exercises.

#2 Bench Press

The bench press is a compound exercise that targets the pectoral muscles (chest), anterior deltoids (shoulders) and triceps.

To perform a bench press, lie on your back on a flat bench with feet planted firmly on the ground. Lower your head, and lift both dumbbells over your chest by bending elbows at 90 degrees angle from your body.

Keep your arms locked in this position throughout the movement – don’t let them drop too early or late. Slowly lower the weights down till you feel a slight stretch in your chest before pressing back up to starting position at 60-80% of maximum effort rate (pushing against gravity).

Set up for bench presses by placing feet flat on floor, and bend knees slightly so that body forms straight line from head to heels. Ensure there's enough room between barbell plates/dumbbells and chest, so there’s no chance they could hit you during exercise movement.

Take small breaths, and relax all muscles in the body except core. Hold the barbell or dumbbells in front of your shoulders at arm length distance apart but not touching them.

#3 Bent Over Row

Bent over rows are great for building your back, biceps and core muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Bend down and grab a dumbbell with one hand, holding it in front of you at arm’s length.

With an overhand grip, pull the weight up toward your chest till your arm is fully extended; you should feel this in your upper back, not just biceps or shoulders.

Repeat on both sides for three sets of 12 reps each (or as many as possible).

Benefits of bent over row:

This exercise works most of the muscles in your upper body including lats (the large muscles that run from shoulder blades to lower back), rhomboids (muscles between shoulder blades), traps (muscles at top/back of spine), delts/shoulders and biceps.

It also strengthens the forearms, which are important when lifting heavy weights, so watch out for stress fractures there.

How often should you do this exercise?

Not more than two to three times per week. Make sure that when you're doing bent over rows, you don't go too heavy right away.

Doing so could lead to injury if done improperly or too much weight is used initially.

#4 Deadlift

The deadlift is an excellent compound exercise, and it's one of the best for fat loss. This exercise works virtually every muscle in your body and improves balance, posture and strength while also increasing testosterone levels.

In fact, if you're only going to do one exercise to get results from all these areas at once (and not just lose fat), deadlifts are a great choice.

#5 Pushup To Mountain Climber

The pushup to mountain climber is a great compound exercise that targets your entire body.

It improves your endurance and builds muscle in your chest, arms, abdominals and lower back. It also helps with fat loss by increasing your heart rate while burning calories through the use of large muscle groups.

The pushup to mountain climber can be done on either the floor or an elevated surface, such as a bench or chair (depending on how challenging you want it).

#6 Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are a great way to build strength in your glutes, lower back and core. They can be done with bodyweight or with resistance bands. The hip thrust should be done on a bench or on the floor.

To do a hip thrust:

Lie on your back on a bench or flat surface with feet planted firmly into the ground. You can use resistance bands, barbells or dumbbells if you prefer more resistance while doing this exercise.

Keep your legs together, and extend them straight out from your hips til they're perfectly parallel to the floor above you to complete one rep.

Make sure you feel that in your glute muscles before moving on to another rep.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a way to get your fat loss programme started without spending hours in the gym or on the treadmill, the aforementioned compound lifts are a great place to start.

They don't require any equipment other than a set of dumbbells, so there's no need for an expensive gym membership or equipment purchases either. All you need is about 15 minutes each day.

By using this routine regularly (twice per week at least), you'll be able to melt away those unwanted pounds from your body quickly without wasting time doing endless reps with machines that don't really work as well.

