6 etiquette rules to know before joining a gym

The gym is a place where we strive and toil to lose weight and achieve certain fitness goals. If you are a beginner and planning to join a gym, here are six etiquette's you need to stick by in the gym.

#1 Wipe your sweat from the bench and/or any other equipment that you use

Sweating is something which is uncontrollable. Therefore, it is a must to carry a medium-sized towel with you to the gym.

When use you a bench and/or any other equipment, always wipe your sweat from it. Imagine, if somebody uses a bench and doesn’t wipe his/her sweat, would you like to use that bench, maybe not.

Hence, the first etiquette is to make sure you carry a towel and continually wipe the sweat on your body and any sweat that is transferred from you to the bench or any other equipment.

#2 Stop using your mobile phone in the gym

Using a mobile phone between workouts hampers the intensity of your workout. So, avoid taking your phone to the gym.

When you are in the gym, your focus should solely be your workouts, on the technique and form of your workouts.

The maximum time you should spend in the gym is 45 minutes to an hour. You might end up staying more than an hour if you use your mobile repeatedly during your workouts.

Hence, the second etiquette is to leave your mobile phone at home until and unless you have to answer an important call or reply to an important message.

The other instance you can use a phone in the gym is when you want to record your technique during workouts to analyze any mistakes.

