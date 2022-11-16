6 Exercise Moves You Can Do In Your Dorm Room

Whether you're in college trying to squeeze in a workout or a dedicated gym-goer who prefers to exercise remotely, there's no reason not to get your sweat on. The right exercises can help build strength and stamina, improve flexibility, and even increase your metabolism. The key is finding ones that don't require equipment—and these six are perfect for dorm rooms.

Best Exercise Moves You Can Do In Your Dorm Room

1) Wall sit

The wall sit is a great way to train your core and legs, and build strength and stability across your body. If you haven't tried this popular exercise before, follow these steps and give it a shot:

Stand with your back against the wall, keeping your feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly slide down until your thighs are parallel to the floor (but not lower than that). You should feel this in the backs of your legs and butt, not in your knees or ankles.

Hold this position as long as you can; try to resist coming out of it when someone comes up behind you and asks if they can borrow a pencil or something!

Repeat three times; even if it feels too easy after one set, do at least two more sets before moving on to another exercise!

2) Calf raises

The calf raise is one of the easiest exercises you can do in your dorm room. This exercise is excellent for increasing ankle stability and balance.

Here's how to do this exercise,

Stand by facing a wall, and place both hands on the wall at shoulder height, about 1 foot apart.

Stand straight and lean forward slightly, keeping your legs hip distance apart.

Raise your calves and straighten your legs out until you feel a stretch in the back of your legs. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Repeat 2 or 3 times for maximum benefit!

3) Chair dips

Chair dips are one of the best exercises you can do in your dorm room because they work out your triceps and chest muscles. This great exercise can help you burn fat and improve your overall body strength.

To do chair dips:

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor, knees at 90 degrees, palms facing up and fingers pointing away from you (the same position as if you were holding a basketball).

Lower yourself down until your hips touch or go below the front edge of the seat (or until it becomes hard to hold yourself up). Your elbows should be bent at about 90 degrees during this movement; your arms should hang straight down from them toward the floor throughout this exercise.

Push back up by extending both arms downward until they're straight again (with shoulder blades squeezed together), then repeat as many times as needed for muscle growth!

4) Plank

Planks are a great way to strengthen your core and improve posture. They are simple to perform in dorm rooms.

To do a plank, place both hands on the ground in front of you, with your elbows bent at 90 degrees and directly under your shoulders.

Push yourself up into the air until only the palms of your hands and toes touch the ground. Keep that position for as long as possible.

To start out, try holding this position for 30 seconds at first before gradually increasing that number over time. You'll feel how strong just one rep will make you after doing five or six!

5) Push-ups

Push-ups are a great way to build upper body strength, but they can be hard to do when you're alone in your dorm room. But don't worry! You can still get a good workout by doing these push-up variations:

To do a standard push-up:

Lie on your stomach on the floor and place your hands about shoulder-width apart.

Raise yourself up so that only your toes, knees, and forearms touch the floor, and then lower yourself back down until all the muscles in your arms are engaged (make sure not to let any part of your body touch the ground). If this is too difficult, try using an exercise ball instead of having all fours touching the floor at once.

Marcy Fitness @MarcyFitness



#pushup #fitness #workout #calisthenics Push up bars benefits are many. They make push-ups safer by placing your wrists inline with your forearm and hand. They give more ROM, which helps make push-ups harder and better. They also work chest and wrists better. #pushup challenge Push up bars benefits are many. They make push-ups safer by placing your wrists inline with your forearm and hand. They give more ROM, which helps make push-ups harder and better. They also work chest and wrists better.#pushup #fitness #workout #calisthenics #pushupchallenge https://t.co/tAiFbUT2sn

6) Squats

Squats are a great exercise to improve your coordination, balance, and flexibility, while also building muscle at the same time. Here's how to do them:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your back straight while keeping the weight on your heels.

Slowly bend down until the thighs are parallel with the floor, or as far as you feel comfortable going. Keep elbows at 90 degrees and upper arms parallel to the torso throughout the movement; if necessary, hold on to something for support (such as a chair) as you go lower into the squat position. Do not allow knees or toes to point inwards! This will cause damage to knee joints over time!

Hold this position for 20 seconds before returning upright again using the same controlled motion (don't bounce off the floor). Try doing about 10 reps total per set of squats

Conclusion

These are just 6 of the many exercises you can do in your dorm room. The key is to find a routine that works for you, whether it’s doing something every day or only once or twice a week. Remember, staying active is important no matter where you live!

