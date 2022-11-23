6 Exercises to Build Strong Abdominal Muscles

Abdominal muscles are one of the most important muscle groups in the body. Commonly referred to as core muscles or abs, these muscles are generally looked upon for aesthetic purposes.

Strong abdominal muscles, though, have much more to them than what meets the eye. These muscles are essentially the foundation of the body, holding the body up in the correct posture. As all movement originates from the core, it's critical to include some form of core-centric exercise in your daily routine.

Working all these muscles — the abdominals and the ones in the spine — results in a more sculpted midsection. More importantly for health and overall performance, a stronger core improves balance, posture, and mobility while also lowering risk of injury and chronic pain (like in the lower back).

In this article, we have included some intermediate-advanced level exercises for the abdominal muscles. However, if you're looking for beginner-level workouts, try these effective core workouts for beginners and ab exercies ideal for beginners.

Exercises to Build Strong Abdominal Muscles

Check out the following six exercises that can help you build strong abdominal muscles:

1) Lateral High Knee

This cardio exercise boosts lower body endurance and strength, improves coordination, and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It's an excellent calorie-burner.

Instructions:

Start in the standing position.

In a runner's stance, bring the left knee up to the chest and the right palm to the ear.

Switch arms and legs quickly (as if jogging), and take a step to the left.

Alternate for three steps to complete one set.

Return three steps in the opposite direction for a second set.

Do a total of 12 sets, six on each side.

2) V Bicycle Crunch

This exercise strengthens the core, slims the waist, and improves stability and flexibility. It works the abdominal muscles and obliques, and raises heart rate and burns even more calories, as it keeps the body moving constantly.

Instructions:

Begin by balancing on your buttocks in a V position on the floor, with your legs extended diagonally in front of you and arms extended diagonally behind you (so that the limbs form a 'V' shape).

Bring your right elbow to your left knee while keeping your chest open and extending your right leg out long.

Rep on the opposite side, with the left elbow coming up to the right knee.

Perform as many reps as you can while maintaining proper form, up to 20.

3) Plank Hip Dip

This exercise helps slim the waist by strengthening the abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back. It also improves the spine's flexibility and can help improve balance, stability, and posture.

Instructions:

Begin in a plank position with your forearms on the ground supporting your bodyweight and hips slightly elevated in a piked position.

Drop the left hip to the floor, and return to the piked hip position before dropping the right hip to the floor.

Alternate between doing as many reps as possible while maintaining proper form, up to 18 reps.

4) Bird Dog

The bird dog works both the abdominal and back muscles, making it an excellent core-strengthening exercise. It also puts your coordination, balance, and stability to the test.

Instructions:

Begin on all fours, with your hands below your shoulders and knees below the hips.

Tighten your abs. Raise and extend your right leg to hip level.

Lift and extend your left arm to shoulder level, keeping your palms down, at the same time.

Maintain a neutral spine, and avoid arching your back as you extend your arm and leg.

Pause and repeat with your right leg and left arm.

Begin with one set of 8-12 reps.

5) Squat Thrust

This is an advanced compound body movement that can help strengthen the abdominal muscles, quads, hamstrings, glutes, and arms. It has a cardio component to it and can quickly raise your heartbeat.

Instructions:

Begin in a standing position, with your feet slightly wider than hip width.

Lower your buttocks back into a squat position.

Place your hands on the floor quickly, and jump your legs out into a full plank position.

Return to standing by jumping your legs back into a squat (if jumping is too difficult, substitute stepping back) to complete one repetition.

Perform as many reps as you can while keeping proper form, up to 15 reps.

6) Warrior Crunch

This exercise is also a compound workout that can not only strengthen the abdominal muscles but also the entire lower body, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width and toes pointed outward. Open your chest, and place your hands behind your head.

Tighten your glutes and core. Kneel till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Move your right elbow towards your right thigh while bending your torso to the side. Rep on the opposite side.

Begin with one set of 8-12 reps.

Takeaway

Core-strengthening exercises are a great place to start if you're looking to initiate a regular exercise regimen or add an extra push to an existing routine.

Consult your healthcare provider before beginning a new exercise regimen, though. Visit a certified personal trainer if you have had a back injury. They can instruct you on how to safely tone and train the core.

