6 Effective Exercises to Ease Depression 

When you have depression, exercise is probably the last thing you want to do, but the fact is – exercise can make a very big difference in improving your overall condition. Various studies on depression and anxiety suggest that exercises have amazing physical and psychological advantages on your mental health and help to improve your mood and reduce sadness and anxiety.

Clearly, it's very essential to incorporate workouts of any kind into your daily schedule, but there are a few exercises that may potentially promote mental health more than others.

Exercises that can alleviate anxiety or depression symptoms

1) Weightlifting

Weightlifting few times a week can help improve your physical and mental well-being. (Photo by Jonathan Borba via pexels)

Weightlifting a few times a week can help improve your mental health and can also help you maintain your physical appearance.

Depression can be caused by unwanted weight gain due to ageing or physical inactivity. Practicing some good weightlifting exercises a few times a week can challenge you physically and also help release aggression and anger. That can be particularly helpful after a stressful and tiring day in the office.

2) Long walks

Taking a long way is another way to improve your physical as well as mental health. Dedicate yourself to walking every day so that you achieve your step-count goal each day.

While 8000 to 10,000 steps per day is a great milestone, you may start off slow and gradually enhance your steps and pace. While taking long walks, focus on yourself and try to think about things that make you happy rather than the things that make you depressed and sad. Just giving half an hour of time to focus on other happier things can be of immense benefit.

3) Running

Running can be one of the most effective exercises for your mental and physical health. From helping you burn calories and eliminating food cravings to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions, running can have several benefits on your physical and mental health.

According to various researches and studies, running for just five minutes per day can help you live a happier and longer life. Studies also suggest that the repetitive movement of running has a meditative effect on the brain and causes good changes in the norepinephrine and neurotransmitters serotonin.

4) Yoga

Yoga is also very effective in reducing depression and anxiety, as it combines exercising with controlled breathing, which further helps you to relax and calm your mind.

Regular yoga practice combined with core exercises and meditation can help improve your physical and mental well-being. Some of the best yoga poses (asanas) that help with depression include the child pose (balasana), plow pose (halasana), bridge pose (sethu bandhasana), corpse pose (savasana) and downward facing dog pose (adho mukha svanasana).

5) Swimming

Swimming is one of the best exercises that not only works on your entire body but also acts as a tool against the symptoms of depression.

It's a great full-body exercise to perform, especially during the summer months. Swimming allows you to breathe deeper and use all your major muscles - both large and small. It's also an effective exercise that helps maintain flexibility and also doesn’t damage your joints and bones.

6) Dancing

Dancing obviously doesn’t come to mind when you are depressed, but you can’t just ignore its health advantages. While there are many different forms of dance, the faster-paced ones can be effective for your mental and physical welfare. Dancing isn’t just an incredible aerobic exercise, but it is also a lot of fun that can help elevate your mood and make you happy.

Takeaway

Exercising regularly can help ease depression by releasing endorphins and other brain chemicals that can improve your sense of health and well-being. It can also take your mind off sad things so that you can eliminate negative thoughts that cause depression.

If you are regularly incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, but anxiety is interfering with your healthy living, it is best to see a healthcare professional.

Always remember that physical activity and exercise are effective ways to ease depression, but they are not an alternative to therapy and medications. So, if you feel exercises aren’t helping you, consult your doctor immediately, and seek therapy or other consultations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far