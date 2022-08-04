6 Strength Training Exercises for Faster Mountain Running

The right kind of strength training exercises can help you run better, faster and longer.

Even those who aren't interested in hiking or trail running can benefit from integrating some of these strength training exercises into their workout. If you're a mountain runner looking to incorporate strength training into your routine, there're exercises that can help you get stronger for faster mountain running.

Best Strength Training Exercises for Mountain Runners

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Deep Squat

The best way to improve your core strength is by doing a deep squat. It's also a good way to build lower body strength.

To perform a deep squat, sit down with your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider. Bend forward at the hips till you're sitting on top of your feet with a straight back, but don't let it round out.

If you can't get into this position without rounding at the lower back, use two chairs in front of you, and rest your hands on them as you go down into the squat. Make sure those chairs aren't going anywhere before starting this exercise. Stand up again by pushing through the heels and pressing up through both legs till you're fully upright again; you should feel some burn in those quads.

Repeat 20 times per set; try doing three sets total per session if possible. When in a squat position, make sure you're going as low as you can. Try holding your squat for 5-10 seconds before pushing back up.

The benefits? Stronger glutes, hamstrings, adductors (inner thighs), erector spinae (lower back), abdominals and maybe even better posture while running uphill too.

#2 Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

To perform a single leg Romanian deadlift, hold a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Lower your hips towards the floor till you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Raise up, squeezing your glutes without letting your back round out. Shift the weight to one foot while extending the other leg behind you as far as possible. Hold for three seconds before switching sides (or for five seconds per side).

Repeat ten times on each side for two sets in total. This exercise strengthens the hamstrings and glutes, and improves balance and stability. However, injuries may arise due to improper form or lifting too heavy.

#3 Plank

The plank is an exercise that strengthens the core and lower back while also improving balance.

To perform a plank, get into a push-up position. Your weight should rest on your forearms and toes (or your knees if you lack the strength for full planking). Tighten your abdominal muscles to support the upper body, keeping them parallel to one another. Hold the position for 20-30 seconds.

Add a twist by rotating from side to side as far as you're comfortable with every five seconds or so. Add a leg lift by raising one leg at a time off of the floor, or add a leg raise by raising both legs off of the floor simultaneously.

Keep both heels pointed straight ahead throughout each rep. Add more challenging moves such as adding in twists or lifts for 30 seconds each before returning back down again. Repeat.

#4 Push-up

Push-ups are a great exercise for the chest, shoulders and triceps. To perform push-ups correctly, keep your body in a straight line with your back straight and your head in line with your spine.

Also, make sure that your feet are on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Push down till your chest is almost in contact with the ground. Push back up with as much force as you can while keeping your shoulders and triceps disengaged. That will allow you to isolate your pectoral muscles more effectively.

#5 Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunge is a great way to work your glutes, quads and calves. It also helps you build up leg strength, which can make running hills easier.

Reverse lunges are an excellent way to improve your cardiovascular endurance by increasing the amount of oxygen that's delivered to the muscles in your legs, helping reduce fatigue during long runs.

#6 Chin-Up

You can do chin-ups in a variety of ways - on a bar or using the TRX. If you don't have access to either, there are alternate exercises you can do with bands that can help build up your strength for chin-ups.

You'll find yourself doing more chin-ups as your body gets stronger and stronger. The stronger your arms become, the easier it is for them to lift heavier weights.

Takeaway

If you’re training for a mountain race, the aforementioned exercises can help you perform your best.

As mentioned earlier, running is a sport that requires both strength and endurance. By training with bodyweight exercises like deep squats and push-ups, you’ll build up a stronger core while also increasing your overall endurance.

These moves are great, as they can be done anywhere. All you need is enough space for some floor space or an open wall at home.

