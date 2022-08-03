6 Best Exercises for Big Calves

The calves are one of the most challenging muscle groups to build and grow for gym-goers. Unless you already have well-developed calf muscles, you have to train your legs harder to build them, but getting bigger and stronger calves doesn’t need to be complicated.

With the right exercises that activate your muscles and consistency to train regularly, you can achieve shape and definition in your lower legs. However, aside from just targeting your lower body in a regular leg-day workout, you have to target your calves with specific exercises.

Here, we’ve listed some of the best muscle-building calf workouts you can do to give your skinny legs a perfect shape and mass.

Exercises to Get Bigger Calves

Try the following six exercises during your leg day workout and be sure to perform them in the correct form and proper range of motion to stimulate your calves. These exercises can be done with or without weight depending on your fitness level and ability. Let's get started:

1) Seated Calf Raise

For this exercise, set up the calf raise machine and adjust its resistance according to your ability. Make sure the weight you choose is heavy but also manageable so that you can perform the movements with the correct form and posture.

How to do it?

Sit straight on the machine, and place your knees under the pads. Position your feet facing forward at a hip distance.

Put the balls of your feet on the edge of the platform, and let your heels hang off the surface.

Allow your heels to move towards the floor till you feel a good stretch in your calves.

Push the balls of your feet into the platform, and lift your heels as high as you can.

2) Farmer’s Walk On Toes

The Farmer’s walk on toes is one of the best heel-raised variations and is a great exercise to build your calves. It also improves your balance, grip strength and muscles.

How to do it?

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and straighten your arms on your sides.

Stand straight with both your feet together, and engage your core.

Stand on the balls of your feet, and lift your heels as high as you can.

Walk a few steps forward, keeping your heels lifted throughout.

Take as many steps as you can, and rest your heels on the floor for a few seconds.

Perform another set.

3) Seal Jump

Seal jumps are an alternative to jumping jacks and are an effective exercise to grow your calf muscles.

How to do it?

Start the exercise in a standard jumping jack formation.

As you jump, instead of moving your arms over your head, bring each arm out to either side.

Jump again, and clap your hands in front of you. Make sure the movements are as fast as possible. Repeat.

4) Lateral Lunge to Curtsy

This calf exercise can either be performed with or without weight, but take precautions if you have ankle or knee issues.

How to do it?

Stand straight holding a dumbbell or weight plate.

Step your left foot out to your side, and hinge back to come into a lateral lunge position.

Keeping your weight in your right foot, take a big step back with your left, and cross it behind your right.

Continue the exercise by alternating legs, and increase your speed.

5) Donkey Calf Raise

Donkey calf raises are one of the most productive exercises for your calves. This exercise fully stretches your calf muscles and develops even more strength and growth than the usual calf raise variations.

How to do it?

Stand on a step facing the plyo box with the balls of your feet on the step and heels hanging over the edge of the platform.

Bend your upper body at your waist, and bring your arms out so that you lean on the plyo box.

Lift your heels till you feel a stretch in your calves, and pause once your heels are lifted high enough.

Lower your heels to the starting positon, and repeat the entire movement.

6) Box Jump

Box jumps are an easy plyometric exercise that helps tone and strengthen your calf muscles, especially your gastrocnemius.

How to do it?

Stand behind a plyo box with a slight bend in your knee. Initially start with a shorter box, and gradually increase the height as your calves become stronger.

Place both your feet at shoulder level.

Bend your knees into a squat while swinging both your arms backwards. Simultaneously, push your body into a jump, and land softly on the top of the box.

Make sure your land with your knees slightly bent.

Step down off the box, and repeat.

Bottom Line

Incorporate the aforementioned exercises into your leg day workout and give your calves the attention they deserve. Practicing these workouts regularly can help you achieve bigger, stronger and perfectly shaped calf muscles.

