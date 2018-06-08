6 Exercises To Help You Lose Your Belly Fat

Tired of the stubborn belly fat that just won’t go? Here are a few exercises that will definitely help you get rid of them!

Malavika Kanoria CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 23:13 IST

Women working out with a medicine ball

It is not about what others see. It is majorly about what you feel about your body. Stubborn belly fat can be a bummer. It can prevent you from being confident and that is never good news. So why wait for it to go away all by itself when there are some exercises that you can do to get the results?

However, for all those who preach that it is just the workouts that count, let me burst the bubble for you. Your diet and lifestyle have an equal share in the matter. And to achieve best results, your workout routine has to be complemented with a good diet plan.

So eat and live healthily and follow these 6 amazing exercises which will help you lose your belly fat regime and you will see the difference. Also, we have some cardio exercises mentioned at the end too, so keep reading!

#1 Twist Crunches

A lot of people might point out that crunches do not help in getting a flat belly. However, the fact remains that it not only helps you lose the excess fat from that specific region but also helps you in building mass. Hence, the fat gets replaced with muscles, making you lean and fit. The posture is extremely important in crunches.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on the ground and keep your hands behind your head.

Step 2: Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor.

Step 3: Now slowly lift your left shoulder off the ground. Bend your torso so as to make a swift twisting movement. Remember that you need to keep the right side of your torso on the floor.

Step 4: Relax and repeat for the other side.

You need to do this exercise in 2 sets with 15 reps each.

Next up: Captain's Chair