6 Exercises To Build Your Mental Strength For Ironman

In the world of professional athletics, one of the most important factors for success is mental training. That's because athletes who can stay calm under pressure and perform at their best regardless of the circumstances are more likely to succeed than those who lose focus or give up when things get difficult.

As Ironman triathlons require both endurance and mental fortitude, it's no surprise many successful Olympians turn to techniques like meditation and visualisation to train their minds and their bodies. These techniques can be effective for anyone looking to build mental strength for an upcoming challenge (and not just athletes).

Exercises to Build Up Mental Strength for Ironman

We've put together six exercises you can use to build your mental strength for Ironman, or for that matter any upcoming competition or task: These will help you build your confidence, focus and power:

Exercise #1: Set a goal

To set a goal, you'll need to answer these questions:

What do I want? Be specific.

How much time do I have to achieve my goal?

How will I know if I'm successful? How can I measure progress and success?

Exercise #2: Replace negative thoughts with positive ones

If you want to build mental strength for Ironman, one of the most important things you can do is replace negative thoughts with positive ones.

Negative thoughts lead to negative actions, which makes it difficult for you to achieve your goals. If you think about what needs to be done, and how much work it will take before you begin working on something, there’s a good chance you won’t even start.

The key is finding ways to turn these negative thoughts into positive ones so that they don’t hold back your progress. Let's take a look at some techniques that work well:

Identify where the thought comes from and why it's there (i.e., “I am not good enough at swimming yet.")

Think about what else could be causing this feeling (i.e., perhaps I'm afraid because I don't know what kind of swim clothes are appropriate).

Recast these thoughts into more positive language (i.e., "I am doing my best" instead of "I'm not good enough").

Exercise #3: Develop a pre-training routine

For example, a routine might include three sets of 15 push-ups, followed by ten sit-ups and 20 bodyweight squats. Use the same number of sets and reps for each exercise in each set. While you can use this routine instead of the Six-Minute Fitness Test, it's especially effective as a pre-training workout to prepare your body for an Ironman race.

To develop a pre-training routine, start with two or three exercises that target similar muscle groups. For example: biceps curls, triceps extensions, leg presses, lunges, chest flyes, lateral raises, seated rows, or bent over rows (or both). Then choose two or three exercises that work opposing muscle groups at the same time (e.g., abs/core work paired with back/shoulders).

You should also include one or two cardio exercises, such as running on an indoor track or treadmill, and jumping rope, if available. They'll help boost your fitness level before you begin long distance training sessions outdoors in hot weather conditions later in the year when the temperature can rise above 80°F (27°C).

Exercise #4: Accentuate the positive

Sometimes, you may feel like you're worse than everyone else. You may compare yourself with your past self and feel inadequate. You might even start comparing yourself to other people in the race, or those who are stronger than you are in different ways. However, it's important not to focus on comparisons with other people.

Instead, think about what has brought you here today—you've trained hard for months or years depending on how long your Ironman training started. Focus on the positive things that have happened over time as a result of your efforts: the encouragement from friends and family along the way, feeling stronger physically; having more energy each day, being able to run faster (or swim faster).

Exercise #5: Think like an athlete

Most people tend to visualise their failures. That can be detrimental, as you don’t want your mind going there in the first place. However, if it does happen, you want to change that thought process immediately by shifting your visualisation to success.

Visualise yourself achieving your goals: what would it look like when you finish? How would you feel after crossing the finish line? What would people say about your performance? Instead of thinking about how tired and sore your muscles are, imagine feeling strong and energised.

Instead of focusing on how much is left till the end of an Ironman race, imagine what it would feel like when someone tells you 'good job' after you finish it.

Exercise #6: Be confident in your training plan

You should be proud of how hard you’ve worked and the progress you’ve made so far. Remember that there are many other athletes out there who have also put in a lot of work leading up to this point. They too would have had their ups and downs along the way, but they kept going anyway. You can and should too.

Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. If something doesn’t feel right or hurts more than usual, don't ignore it. Seek advice from a professional or friend who has experience with endurance sports or working out in general (this person should also know what to look for).

If necessary, seek medical attention as soon as possible so that any issues can be addressed before they become serious problems down the road (which would only exacerbate matters).

Successful athletes incorporate mental training in their workout routine

You can incorporate mental training into your workout routine for the following reasons:

Mental training exercises are not only for athletes.

Mental training is beneficial for everyone, and it's never too late to start.

Mental training can be done at home and doesn't require any special equipment or gym memberships - just your body weight and some determination.

Takeaway

These were just a few examples of how mental training can help you become a better athlete. By incorporating these exercises into your workout routine, you will gain confidence in your abilities and reduce negative thoughts about yourself. You’ll also be able to achieve your goals more easily because of the increased self-control and focus that comes from it.

