6 Exercises for Women to Prevent Injury

One of the best ways to prevent injury is to exercise regularly. Among exercises, strength training is particularly helpful in helping avoid injuries.

Your form can be compromised by any weak link in your kinetic chain, changing your gait and raising your risk of injury. Strong muscles also absorb more of the force you apply to the ground when you strike it, which means not much of it is left over to impact your bones, joints and ligaments.

Exercises to Help Prevent Injury

Women should these six exercises in their workout routine to help prevent injury:

1) Single Leg Glute Bridge

An advanced variation of the glute bridge exercise, this workout helps you build your glutes - a key requirement to help prevent injury. Bridges strengthen the hip and knee joints to help track securely straight ahead and also activate the entire posterior chain (back muscles).

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on a mat on your back with your arms at your sides.

Put your foot as close to your butt as you can, roughly two fist-widths apart, while bending one knee.

Adjust the other leg. Your knees, hips and shoulders should form a plane at the top if you press firmly into your foot and purposefully clench your butt muscles.

Do three sets of ten repetitions, holding for up to five beats before lowering and repeating.

You can move your hips more freely and do a little more back work by elevating your shoulders on a bench.

You can make that even more challenging by putting weight on your hip creases.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercise requires you to work unilaterally (one side at a time), which can help correct strength imbalances. It tests your balance without being excruciatingly difficult (like single-leg 'pistol' squats), but it also improves your hip stabilisers so that you can eventually work up to them.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place yourself in front of a bench at a distance of roughly one stride.

The toes of your back foot should be propped up on the bench.

To put your weight on your front foot, square your hips, and lean slightly forward from the hips.

When bending both legs, concentrate on bending the front knee at a 90-degree angle (don't lean forward; the knee and ankle joints should line up).

You shouldn't lean forward; instead, you should drop your torso vertically.

To stand back up, place your weight on the heel of your front foot, and press into it.

3) Bird Dog

Birddogs and planks with limb lifts develop the core muscles to stabilise when movement is involved. A stable core can help you maintain good posture and reduce the chances of pulling or straining a muscle.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Come on all fours with your hands and knees under your shoulders and hip joints.

Keep your shoulders and hips parallel to the floor (no twisting) and extend opposing hand and foot out straight from the torso, firmly reaching the fingertips forward (like a karate chop) and foot back (toes firmly flexed).

You want to truly feel the muscles in your back, glutes and core contract.

Before switching sides, hold for a beat, and draw the limbs in so that the elbow is next to the knee.

4) Walking Lunge

This is an advanced variation of lunges, which helps target and strengthen your lower body muscles. Walking lunges put a strain on both your functional ability and strength (when loaded with big weights).

Here's how you do this exercise:

Perform a few drills before grabbing some heavy weights. Put your feet hip-width apart to begin.

Lunging forward, bend both knees at a 90-degree angle, and slant your torso slightly forward so that your weight is on your front foot.

Pull your body forward by driving that foot into the ground.

Either bring your back foot to meet your front foot, which might help you regain balance, or lunge forward right away.

At least ten steps must be taken down to the floor.

Keep your torso leaning towards your front leg without collapsing it as you add weight.

Use it as a warm-up or supplement to a lower body training session.

5) Lateral Band Walk

The abductor muscles, which regulate how the hips turn out, are the focus of the lateral band walk. When you squat and lunge, strong abductors prevent the knees from caving in or flaring, as they're only meant to bend in one direction.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Get a mini-band with at least medium tension, and place it just above the knees around both your legs at the conclusion of your warm-up.

With your toes pointed ahead and the legs not fully coming together, squat back into a quarter squat, and take sideways steps in one direction.

You can perform three sets of ten reps in one direction, followed by three sets of reps in the opposite direction.

6) Lateral Raise

The best exercise to target the middle delts is the lateral rise. However, they might also endanger your rotator cuffs. Consider switching to scaption, a slightly different angle (literally), on the workout, to protect your joints, muscles and tendons.

Here's how you do this exercise:

At your sides, hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Lift the weights out to your sides at an angle that's little closer than 180 degrees, bending your knees gently as you do so.

That will allow you to view the weights clearly in your peripheral vision.

Only raise your arms till they're parallel to the ground, keeping a neutral thumbs-up hold (which is also safer for the rotator cuffs).

Takeaway

To prevent injury, the important thing is to be flexible, have strong muscles and be strong (strength training your muscles). All that can be achieved through regular workout, but dieting can also help fasten up the process by providing your body with the right nutrients in the right proportion.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you workout? Yes No 0 votes so far