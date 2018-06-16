Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Exercises You Must Do To Get A Flat Stomach

Cannot see any noticeable difference in the stomach region in spite of serious exercising and dieting? We have some exercises for!

Malavika Kanoria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 00:30 IST
22

Crossfit
Crossfit

Many of us have a single goal when it comes to dieting and working out: getting a flat stomach. Yes, cardio exercises like walking, swimming, running, cycling etc. are all very important but the progress can be slow and time taking. So why wait?

We have some exercises listed for you that can quicken the process of getting a flat stomach. However, dieting remains important throughout the process. Proper exercise and diet can help you achieve the flat board abs that you have been longing for. This routine includes core exercises and ab exercises. Be consistent and you are sure to see the difference.

#1 Planks

This is an extremely common one yet no one can doubt its effectiveness. This is an exercise for your core and abs and there is a particular way of doing it.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on the ground in the push-up position.

Step 2: Bend your elbows and place your forearms on the ground. Your body weight must be on your forearms and toes.

Step 3: Engage your core and hold your body in a manner such that you form a straight line from your ankles to your head. 

Step 4: Hold for 30 seconds and relax. Repeat after a 10 seconds break.

Important Tip: Ideally, you must do 3 minutes of this exercise. However, you might take some time to get the stamina required for it. Do not give up and continue.

#2 Reverse Crunch

You can do the regular crunches as well but this one is slightly different and does need some elaborating. Incorporating the regular crunch in this regime is advisable.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie flat on the ground and bend your knees to keep your feet on the floor.

Step 2: Keep your arms by your side with your palms facing downwards.

Step 3: Slowly, lift your feet off the ground without breaking the bend.

Step 4: Lift your hips off as you keep lifting your legs up higher.

Step 5: Stop when your knees start pointing to your face.

Step 6: Hold for 1 second and come back to the initial position.

Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps each.

Next up: V Sit-up and The Boat Pose

Page 1 of 3 Next
Workout Tips Ab Workout Tips
5 Best Workouts for a Flat Stomach
RELATED STORY
8 Core Exercises You Must Do To Get Perfect Abs
RELATED STORY
6 Exercises To Help You Lose Your Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
8 Lower Back Exercises That Are A Must For You
RELATED STORY
6 Easy To Do Shoulder Exercises
RELATED STORY
7 Types Of Crunches For A Flat Belly
RELATED STORY
7 Amazing Exercises To Get Rid of Love Handles
RELATED STORY
9 Best Ab Exercises To Do At Home 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Chest Exercises You Can Do At Home
RELATED STORY
6 To-Do Shoulder Stretches To Cure Pain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us