6 Exercises You Must Do To Get A Flat Stomach

Cannot see any noticeable difference in the stomach region in spite of serious exercising and dieting? We have some exercises for!

Malavika Kanoria 16 Jun 2018, 00:30 IST

Many of us have a single goal when it comes to dieting and working out: getting a flat stomach. Yes, cardio exercises like walking, swimming, running, cycling etc. are all very important but the progress can be slow and time taking. So why wait?

We have some exercises listed for you that can quicken the process of getting a flat stomach. However, dieting remains important throughout the process. Proper exercise and diet can help you achieve the flat board abs that you have been longing for. This routine includes core exercises and ab exercises. Be consistent and you are sure to see the difference.

#1 Planks

This is an extremely common one yet no one can doubt its effectiveness. This is an exercise for your core and abs and there is a particular way of doing it.

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on the ground in the push-up position.

Step 2: Bend your elbows and place your forearms on the ground. Your body weight must be on your forearms and toes.

Step 3: Engage your core and hold your body in a manner such that you form a straight line from your ankles to your head.

Step 4: Hold for 30 seconds and relax. Repeat after a 10 seconds break.

Important Tip: Ideally, you must do 3 minutes of this exercise. However, you might take some time to get the stamina required for it. Do not give up and continue.

#2 Reverse Crunch

You can do the regular crunches as well but this one is slightly different and does need some elaborating. Incorporating the regular crunch in this regime is advisable.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie flat on the ground and bend your knees to keep your feet on the floor.

Step 2: Keep your arms by your side with your palms facing downwards.

Step 3: Slowly, lift your feet off the ground without breaking the bend.

Step 4: Lift your hips off as you keep lifting your legs up higher.

Step 5: Stop when your knees start pointing to your face.

Step 6: Hold for 1 second and come back to the initial position.

Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps each.

Next up: V Sit-up and The Boat Pose