6 Explosive Bodyweight Workouts For The Back

There are many bodyweight exercises that you can do to build your back muscles. It is a myth that you just require external weights and hi-tech machines to gain mass. One of the simplest alternatives to all those things is your body weight.

The best part about doing a back workout using your body weight is that it is flexible and tailor-made to suit your requirements. By that we mean, you can do these exercises anywhere and at any time.

Therefore, you need not go all the way to a gym to work it out. All you need is some empty space and tones of determination. In some cases, you might need a pull-up bar but that is very easy to install and use.

Let us look at some pointers:

1. Always warm up before you start and cool down once you are done. The former helps your body get ready for the training whereas the latter helps calm your worked up muscle down so as to prevent soreness.

2. Since you will just be working with your own body weight, do not expect quick results. You will get to your goals, for sure, but it will take some time. Nevertheless, the results will be sustainable.

3. Be absolutely sure of your posture and form.

4. Your breathing tempo is very crucial. A lot of people forget to breathe evenly while performing these exercises. That is genuinely the worst way of working out. You are to exhale when you go against the resistance force and inhale when you release to get back to the initial position.

5. Lastly, remember to never overdo your workout. Do 4-5 days of training and take 2 days off. Rest periods are as important as workout sessions.

Now, let us look at a few bodyweight workouts for your back:

Exercise #1

Bridge

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on your back and extend your legs in front of you and keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Bend your knees and place your feet on the floor to place your ankles under your knees.

Step 3: Pull your belly button in and push your hips up toward the ceiling and make sure that your shoulders are on the floor. Go until your body makes a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Step 4: Hold for 15 seconds and relax. Repeat.

Do this exercise for 2 minutes.

Next up: Superman

