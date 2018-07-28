6 Explosive Home Workouts To Hit Every Muscle

You do not need to hit the gym to stay fit and strengthen your body. Of course, you will have access to all the fitness equipment in the gym that helps to activate the target muscle group with greater precision. However, you could do the same in the comfort of your home with minimal equipment. Most of the home exercises focus on utilising your bodyweight for resistance. Nevertheless, you could increase the workout challenge by including a couple of simple tools into the training program.

Even if it is a home exercise, always remember to have a proper warm-up session before starting the training program to flex the body and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six explosive exercise that you could perform in the comfort of your home for a full-body workout.

#1 Squat

The squat is a full-body exercise that activates the muscles in the back, thighs, hips and the glutes. Moreover, it is very effective in improving the core and strengthening the lower body.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with feet planted slightly wider than the distance between the shoulders. Extend your arms forward until they are fully extended and parallel to the floor.

Step 2: Keeping a straight torso, lower yourself by bending the knees and pushing the hips backwards. Lower yourself until the hips are slightly lower than the knees.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: You could also perform this exercise while holding a kettlebell for added resistance and improved customisability.

#2 Push-Up

The push-up is a beginner-level exercise that not only targets the pectoral muscles but also works on the shoulders, biceps, core and the forearms.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and place your palms slightly wider than the width of the shoulders. Rest your body weight on the palms and the toes.

Step 2: Gradually raise your body until the arms are fully extended and perpendicular to the floor. The body should make an acute angle with the floor at the position.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Perform this exercise with a weighted vest for improved resistance. Try a wider and a narrower grip to target different muscle groups in the chest.

