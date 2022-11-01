6 Explosive Landmine Exercises For Total-Body Strength

If you've ever felt the burn of a landmine exercise, you know they're one of the most effective ways to build muscle.

However, what if you've never used a landmine before? Or maybe you're just looking for some new ways to incorporate it into your workout routine. We've got your back: Here are a few explosive exercises that can challenge every muscle in your body and make you stronger.

Explosive Landmine Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Landmine Press

The landmine press is a great way to build upper body strength, core strength, and lower body strength.

Landmine presses are a great way to build total body strength, as you can use your bodyweight for resistance and add more weight if needed. These exercises are safe for beginners as well as advanced exercisers, as they don't require any equipment other than a barbell or dumbbell handle.

To do the landmine press,

Stand tall in front of a loaded landmine bar, and lower down to lift it up.

When the weight is at your chest, press up by pushing through your upper body.

Try and hold still, and refrain from using momentum.

Lower it back down to the starting position, and perform a few reps.

#2 Landmine Flye

Landmine flyes are a fun variation of standard flyes but come with a twist. You do them standing, while the weight rests in one arm, as opposed to doing it on a bench with your arms flared out.

That can increase the tension in your muscles, prompting superior muscle contraction. To perform this exercise, start with the standard landmine setup. Proceed as follows:

Stand adjacent to the weigh,t and push the weight out straight out till it's parallel to the floor and slightly higher than your chest.

Your upper arm should be close to your body so that you feel a stretch in your lats.

Keep a slight bend in both knees, and keep your core tight as if you were about to be punched in the stomach.

Keep a slight arch in your back at all times during the movement.

#3 Landmine Row

The landmine row is a unique exercise that can be used to build muscle and strength in the upper back and core. To do it, you will need a barbell and a landmine attachment.

It's done as follows:

The first step is to secure the barbell into place on the small end of your landmine attachment.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and bend down to grab hold of one end of the barbell with an overhand grip.

Your palms should face inward towards yourself when you're performing this move. That will help engage more muscles throughout your arms than if they faced outward (which would cause more stress on your shoulders).

Lift up till you're standing up again, but keep tension in both arms as if you were trying to keep them straight for another rep — don't let go yet.

#4 Landmine Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the end of the barbell in each hand.

Without letting any slack develop, push your hips back till they're at least parallel to the floor.

Drop into a lunge till your rear knee almost touches the floor.

Push yourself back up to starting position; pause for a second, and repeat.

Do three sets of eight reps on each side.

#5 Landmine Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the barbell in front of your waist.

Step back just outside of one foot’s width, keeping your elbows tucked close to your sides. Squat down till thighs are parallel to the floor.

Pushing back up, squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement.

#6 Landmine Deadlift

Here's how it's done:

Start with a barbell in the landmine. Stand behind the landmine, and grab it with an overhand grip.

Squat down and grab the barbell with an overhand grip, just like you would for a regular deadlift.

Keep your back straight throughout this exercise, which is key for keeping the lower back safe.

Takeaway

If you’re looking to make the most of your landmine exercises, try using a combination of the aforementioned moves. They may take some time to master, but they will help you build strength in your entire body and keep it strong. Want to take things up a notch? Try adding more weight.

