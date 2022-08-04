6 Farmer's Walk Variations for Weight Loss

Farmer's walk variations are a great way to increase the difficulty of the exercise. The benefits of these variations are the same as that of the standard farmers carry, with one exception.

The load is distributed differently, which requires your body to work harder than it would if you were carrying it all in one hand.

Farmer's walk is a great exercise to do at the start of your workouts to warm up, or any time in your workout, even at the end. It takes up minimal space, and you can use a variety of weights.

What is Farmer's Walk?

The Farmer’s Walk is a weight-training exercise that mimics how a farmer walks when they carry two heavy feed buckets. To do this exercise you’ll need dumbbells or other weights.

There are lots of different ways to do this exercise, but the most basic way to get started is to hold dumbbells at your sides and walk forward.

Farmer's Walk Variations for Weight Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Sandbag Suicide

The first variation is the sandbag suicide. This variation focuses more on aerobic capacity than grip strength. All you need to do is grab a sandbag, and carry it over your shoulder, as if you're carrying a person.

Here's how you do it:

Run five yards; turn around and come back ten yards; turn around again, and come back 15 yards.

Turn around and come back 20 yards, and then turn around and come all the way back.

Rest and repeat.

2) Staggered Carry

Kettlebells build forearm strength, as they require more stability than traditional dumbbells. They also help you prepare for more advanced variations like the Farmer’s Walk handles.

To do this exercise:

Strap on some kettlebells, and pick one up in a strict rack position and the other in a traditional farmer's walking position.

Maintain this staggered carrying position during the entirety of your farmer's carry course.

Switch hands when you reach the end of your course, and repeat.

3) Zig Zag Farmer's Walk

The zig-zag Farmer's Walk variation is a great way to practice turning, accelerating and decelerating effectively. To start it, place cones in a zig-zag pattern over 10-20 meters. Instead of walking in a straight line, move around the cones.

This variation is not for the faint hearted; it will challenge your grip and stability like no other exercise.

4) Trap Bar Farmer's Walk

The trap bar is a trapezoid-shaped barbell, typically loaded with weights and used to perform deadlifts. When not weighing it down, you can use it for increasing intensity and difficulty in a Farmer’s Walk.

If you're looking for something to push your arm and leg muscles further, the trap bar's got you, thanks to its unique shape.

5) Farmer's Walk Handles

Farmer’s Walk handles are the original equipment used in a farmer’s walk, which is an exercise that involves walking with heavy weights. They are larger than dumbbells and shaped like torpedoes. You can load or unload them to increase or decrease the weight you’re carrying.

However, it’s important to engage core, back, arm and leg muscles so that you don't drop the weight.

6) Towel Farmer's Walk

The towel-grip Farmer's Walk is a great variation of the classic Farmer's Walk, as it taxes your grip more than any other version. To perform this exercise, simply wrap a towel around each kettlebell handle, and pick them up.

Your thumbs should be facing the floor when you hold the towels; don't use a hammer grip, or it'll hurt.

Benefits

The Farmer’s Walk is a great exercise for strengthening your upper body, including your arms, shoulders and back. As you increase the weight of the load, you’ll see greater gains in strength and muscle mass.

By adding weight to the exercise, you make it more physically draining and intense. The Farmer's Walk is a form of cardiovascular exercise that can improve your endurance.

The Farmer’s Walk is a simple exercise that strengthens the muscles in your upper arms, back and core. You can do it anywhere and any time; all you need is something to carry.

Takeaway

The Farmer's Walk is a versatile exercise, as you can change the march distance, grip and intensity as per your specific goals.

The good thing about a Farmer's Walk is that the equipment required to do the exercise is minimal – you only need a pair of dumbbells. This exercise can strengthen your chest, shoulders, arms, back and lower body.

You'll also increase your core strength and improve balance, as you'll essentially walk in place on one leg. Start light with a 5-pound pair of weights, and master the basic moves before advancing to heavier loads.

You should choose a variation that works best for your body and abilities. Just know that the basic Farmer’s Walk can slim down your thighs and improve your health.

