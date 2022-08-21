6 Foods to Eat for Glowing Skin and Glossy Hair

We all know that skincare and hair care is essential, but the food you eat is equally important.

If you want glossy hair and glowing skin, there are a few foods that can help you get the glow:

Foods For Glowing Skin and Glossy Hair

Here's a look at six such foods:

#1 Fatty Fish

The best way to get omega-3 fatty acid is through fish. Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are rich in EPA and DHA, which are essential for the skin’s health.

The benefits of eating fatty fish for your hair and skin are:

Omega 3 fatty acids help keep your skin hydrated. They also encourage collagen production, which strengthens the structure of the skin. The result? Glowing, soft, smooth skin.

Omega 3 fatty acids reduce inflammation caused by acne and dermatitis (eczema). That not only helps clear up breakouts but also prevent them from returning later.

#2 Avocado

Avocados are a great source of vitamin E, which is known to help with the health of the skin and hair. They're also rich in healthy fats, which can help hair grow faster, along with vitamins K and B6. Avocados are full of fiber that helps improve digestion by cleaning out toxins from the body (which can lead to acne) while also filling you up so that you don't feel hungry too soon.

Eeven if avocados don't work for some skin or hair types, there's no denying that this fruit is incredibly healthy for anyone who likes it (and even people who don't). Avocados have less than half the amount of saturated fat as butter—as well as more potassium than bananas.

As a bonus: One avocado provides about 15 grams of unsaturated fat per cup—the same amount found in 4 oz ground beef (which contains 9 grams).

#3 Walnut

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the skin and hair. They’re also rich in vitamin E, which makes them a great antioxidant that keeps the skin glowing and keep it clear of blemishes. In addition to these benefits, walnuts are also a heart-healthy food and may even improve brain health.

#4 Fruits and Vegetables Rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin. The good news is that you can get all the vitamin C you need from a balanced diet, and what better way to improve your overall health than by eating vegetables?

Vitamin C has been shown to be effective in preventing colds and infections, as well as improving eye health. It also helps in keeping the skin tight and healthy, and helps you look young. Remember: next time you're serving yourself up a plate, make sure you've got enough food rich in Vitamin C on it.

#5 Egg

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which is the body’s most abundant nutrient. Protein is responsible for hair growth and repair as well as blood cell production, among other critical functions.

Eggs also contain vitamin D, a nutrient that helps the skin produce collagen and elastin—the proteins that keep the skin firm, smooth, and elastic. Vitamin B12, riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), choline, and lutein play a role in maintaining healthy skin.

Apart from being a superfood you can consume, eggs are often used to make DIY shampoos, as their richness in protein is met with delight by your hair.

#6 Oyster

Oysters are known to be high in zinc and protein, which are two nutrients that help the hair grow. Zinc is especially important for healthy hair growth, as it helps maintain the health of the scalp andthe strength and elasticity of the strands.

Protein can strengthen the cuticle (the hard outer layer) of hair shafts by helping it grow longer, making it appear thicker than usual. Oysters are also rich in iron, which is another nutrient needed for strong hair growth.

Finally, oysters contain B-vitamins, which contribute to overall health. You don't want to go overboard on these delicious little snacks if you want them to give you beautiful locks.

Takeaway

So, there you have it - the six foods to eat for glowing skin and glossy hair. The aforementioned foods can help your skin and hair look its best. We encourage you to experiment with your diet as well. You may be surprised at what works best for you.

